Alexandra assists financial institutions with a broad range of corporate, securities and regulatory matters. Alex represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. She also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.

  • Advising public and private clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, and tender offers, among other corporate transactions.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in capital markets transactions.

JD, Brooklyn Law School, summa cum laude, 2022

BS, Political Science, Texas Christian University, cum laude, 2019

Texas

