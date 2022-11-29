Alex’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including property disputes, contract claims, insurance recovery, business torts, and class action defense. Alex has extensive experience representing clients in a broad range of commercial disputes and has practiced in state and federal trial courts in California, and across the United States. Alex has litigated complex cases including wage and hour class actions and actions involving claims of breach of contract (including leases and purchase/sale contracts), fraud, negligent misrepresentation, insurance coverage disputes, violation of California’s consumer protection laws, tortious interference, nuisance, trespass, eminent domain and inverse condemnation, and negligence.

Alex is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Central Districts of California.

Alex serves as Chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee for the California offices.