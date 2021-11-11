Alex has a diverse practice representing clients as plaintiff or defendant. He has particular experience in disputes involving the energy industry, trade secrets, and chemical/toxic tort related matters. He has tried to verdict commercial, oil and gas, and toxic tort matters in jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations. Alex’s energy litigation experience includes disputes involving area of mutual interests, covenants running with the land, joint operating agreements, royalty disputes and title disputes. His commercial litigation practice has involved a wide variety of issues including alter ego, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, business theft, fraud, fraudulent transfer of assets, piercing the corporate veil and trade secret misappropriation. Alex has also counseled clients in chemical and toxic tort matters involving asbestos, benzene, butadiene, PFAS, PFOA, PFOS and silica. Alex represents clients in state and federal courts throughout the United States.