Alexis’ practice focuses on employment and labor law. Alexis represents and advises employers in a broad range of labor and employment law matters. Alexis’ practice includes advising and counseling clients across the full legal spectrum. He also has experience in litigation matters, including cases involving wage and hour and discrimination/harassment issues. Alexis has also provided employers with assistance on matters related to traditional labor law. He is additionally experienced in M&A transactions, providing clients with strategic advice on potential risks and practical, business-oriented solutions.

Alexis also has union and National Labor Relations Board experience. He has worked on multiple NLRB elections and worked during the summer as a fellow under the supervision of attorneys at the NLRB.

Prior to law school, Alexis worked at the Agricultural Labor Relations Board, a California government agency that protects, implements, and enforces the respective rights and responsibilities of employees, employers, and labor organizations in their relations with each other.