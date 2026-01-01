Alexis B. Stoll
Associate
Overview
Alexis advises clients throughout the real estate industry on diverse commercial transactions involving multifamily communities, retail centers, office complexes, industrial facilities, and mixed-use developments. She regularly supports developers, investors, owners, operators, and financial institutions with matters spanning development, construction, financing, acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing.
Education
JD, USC Gould School of Law, 2025
BS, Excelsior University, 2020
Admissions
New York