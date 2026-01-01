Overview

Alexis advises clients throughout the real estate industry on diverse commercial transactions involving multifamily communities, retail centers, office complexes, industrial facilities, and mixed-use developments. She regularly supports developers, investors, owners, operators, and financial institutions with matters spanning development, construction, financing, acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing. 

Education

JD, USC Gould School of Law, 2025

BS, Excelsior University, 2020

Admissions

New York

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