S. Alice Weeks
Overview
Alice handles all aspects of insurance coverage and bad faith litigation and provides proactive counseling and coverage reviews for policyholders. She consults with corporate clients on coverage issues and provides advice regarding the type and level of insurance coverage needed based on their potential risks. Alice has experience handling first and third-party suits under various types of policies, including property, commercial general liability, directors and officers, equine mortality and major medical, cyber, and fidelity bonds.
Alice was named to Best Lawyers in America’s “Ones to Watch” 2022 and 2023 list for insurance law, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s 40 Under 40 Outstanding Professionals of South Florida 2022 list, and the Miami Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section’s 40 Under 40 2023 list. She was also named a Circle of Excellence winner for Insurance Litigation in 2023 by the Miami Dade Bar.
Experience
- Obtained jury verdict for client in D&O dispute.
- Drafted and obtained summary judgment victory on novel area of law dealing with trigger of multiple insurance policies for wrongfully incarcerated individuals.
- Won appeal in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in maritime insurance case.
- Won federal court action for corporate client seeking to invoke arbitration for eight figure property damage loss and assisted in obtaining favorable arbitration result.
- Represent clients in declaratory judgment, breach of contract, bad faith and other related insurance cases involving multimillion dollar losses and disputes.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Miami-Dade Bar Circle of Excellence winner for Insurance Litigation, 2023
- Inaugural honoree at the Miami-Dade Bar Young Lawyers Section’s 40 Under 40 Awards, 2023
- Recognized as “One to Watch” for Insurance Law by The Best Lawyers in America, 2022-2024
- Named among the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s 40 Under 40 Outstanding Professionals of South Florida, 2022
- Recognized as a “Top Up and Comer” by South Florida Legal Guide, 2021
Affiliations
Professional
- Director, Dade County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, 2020-2022; Editor-in-Chief, Bulletin, 2021-2022
- Former Member, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, 2018-2019
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, DePaul University College of Law, cum laude, Editor, DePaul Business and Commercial Law Journal, 2016
BA, English Literature and Spanish Language, Iowa State University, 2013
Admissions
Florida
Illinois
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Florida
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US District Court, Northern District of Illinois