Allen regularly represents clients on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities and finance matters.

  • Representation of boards of directors and board committees in special situations.
  • Experience with a variety of merger, acquisition and financing transactions involving publicly held corporations.
  • Advising publicly held corporations regarding corporate governance.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2010-2024
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business & Corporate, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
  • Legislative Advocacy Award, Virginia Bar Association
  • Recommended for M&A: Middle Market, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2020
  • Member, American College of Governance Counsel
  • Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame, 2019
  • Named among the Legal Elite for Business Law, Virginia Business magazine, 2016-2022
  • Named The International Who’s Who of Corporate Governance Lawyers 2010-2019
  • Named Who’s Who Legal: M&A Governance 2020
  • Listed in Best Lawyers in America for Corporate Governance Law and Corporate Law (2014-2022, 2024), Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law (2024)

Affiliations

Professional

  • Chair, American Bar Association Pension Plan Administration Committee
  • Board of Governors, St. Catherine’s School
  • Member, American Bar Association Committees on Corporate Governance and Federal Regulation of Securities
  • Past President, Virginia Bar Association
  • Former Member, American Bar Association Board of Governors
  • Former Chair, American Bar Association Pension Plan Committee
  • Former Chair, Virginia State Bar Special Committee on the Future of Law Practice
  • Former Member, Judicial Council of Virginia
  • Former Trustee, University of Virginia Law School Foundation
  • Former Junior Warden, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
  • Former Member, American Bar Association Committee on Corporate Laws
  • Former Chairman, St. Christopher’s School Board of Governors
  • Former Chairman, Church Schools in the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia Board of Directors

Education

LLB, University of Virginia School of Law, 1968

BA, History, Yale University, cum laude, 1961

Admissions

Virginia

