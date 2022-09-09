Allen C. Goolsby
Special Counsel
Overview
Allen regularly represents clients on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities and finance matters.
- Representation of boards of directors and board committees in special situations.
- Experience with a variety of merger, acquisition and financing transactions involving publicly held corporations.
- Advising publicly held corporations regarding corporate governance.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2010-2024
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business & Corporate, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
- Legislative Advocacy Award, Virginia Bar Association
- Recommended for M&A: Middle Market, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2020
- Member, American College of Governance Counsel
- Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame, 2019
- Named among the Legal Elite for Business Law, Virginia Business magazine, 2016-2022
- Named The International Who’s Who of Corporate Governance Lawyers 2010-2019
- Named Who’s Who Legal: M&A Governance 2020
- Listed in Best Lawyers in America for Corporate Governance Law and Corporate Law (2014-2022, 2024), Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law (2024)
Affiliations
Professional
- Chair, American Bar Association Pension Plan Administration Committee
- Board of Governors, St. Catherine’s School
- Member, American Bar Association Committees on Corporate Governance and Federal Regulation of Securities
- Past President, Virginia Bar Association
- Former Member, American Bar Association Board of Governors
- Former Chair, American Bar Association Pension Plan Committee
- Former Chair, Virginia State Bar Special Committee on the Future of Law Practice
- Former Member, Judicial Council of Virginia
- Former Trustee, University of Virginia Law School Foundation
- Former Junior Warden, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- Former Member, American Bar Association Committee on Corporate Laws
- Former Chairman, St. Christopher’s School Board of Governors
- Former Chairman, Church Schools in the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia Board of Directors
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2022Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 13, 2021Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2020Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadApril 3, 2020Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2020Legal Update
- August 17, 2017Legal Update
- November 14, 2016Legal UpdateConflicting SEC No-Action Responses to Shareholder Proposals Seeking Proxy Access Bylaw Amendments: GAMCO Asset Management First to Use Proxy Access
- November 5, 2015Legal Update
- July 8, 2015Legal Update
- February 18, 2015Legal Update
- February 12, 2015Legal Update
- December 17, 2014Legal Update
- September 18, 2014Legal UpdateThe Latest on Exclusive Forum Bylaws: DE Court Enforces Bylaw Requiring Stockholder Litigation to be Brought Outside of Delaware
- July 9, 2014Legal Update
- July 1, 2013Legal Update
- March 13, 2012Legal Update
- November 29, 2011Legal Update
- October 20, 2011Legal Update
- September 12, 2011Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 22, 2011Legal Update
- June 14, 2011Legal Update
- February 18, 2011Legal Update
- July 20, 2010Legal Update
- December 15, 2009Legal Update
- April 17, 2008Legal Update
- March 31, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 12, 2023EventPanelistVirginia Corporate Law Developments CLE
- May 22 and May 28, 2019Event
- May 8, 2018Event
- October 16, 2017Event
- May 15, 2015Event
- October 15, 2014EventVBA Corporate Counsel Fall Forum
- September 10, 2014Event
Publications
- 2023PublicationCo-authorGoolsby and Haas on Virginia Corporations, Seventh Edition, LexisNexis
- April 2020Publication
- March 2009PublicationShould We Be Promoting Short Slate Election Contests?, American Bar Association Section of Business Law
- Spring 2008PublicationAn Historical Perspective of the Current Balance of Power Between Shareholders and Boards of Directors, American Bar Association Section of Business Law
- 1998PublicationAuthorVirginia Corporation Law & Practice, Prentice Hall Law & Business
News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 13, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 9, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2022News
- November 29, 2021Media Mention
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- July 30, 2021Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2021News
- May 1, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 14, 2020News
- June 12, 2020Media Mention
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2020News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 16, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 10, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 7, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 6, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 30, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 29, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- April 2, 2015News
- October 6, 2014Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- December 30, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 16, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 3, 2011News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 7, 2011News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2010News
- January 17, 2008News
Education
LLB, University of Virginia School of Law, 1968
BA, History, Yale University, cum laude, 1961
Admissions
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
Privacy and information security, once overlooked in many corporate transactions, are now taking center stage.