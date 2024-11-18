Allison focuses her practice on federal income tax issues related to structured finance and securitization, equity REITs and mortgage REITs, including capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, and the taxation of partnerships and other pass-through entities.

Allison represents issuers and underwriters concerning federal tax issues in private and public securitized REMIC, debt, and grantor trust offerings, in connection with a variety of assets including real estate, forward and reverse performing, reperforming, and nonperforming mortgage loans, online marketplace loans, merchant cash advances, auto loans and other financial assets. She counsels REITs on securities offerings, acquisition transactions including tax protection agreements, roll-up transactions and UPREIT structures, initial public offerings, investment structuring, taxable REIT subsidiary structures, mezzanine loans and distressed debt. She also represents REITs in securitized debt transactions, merger and acquisition transactions, reorganizations and subsidiary spin-offs. Allison also has served as an adjunct professor teaching Partnership Taxation at Michigan State University College of Law.