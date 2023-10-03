Allison B. Tanton
Counsel
Overview
Allison focuses her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration.
She has substantial experience with wealth transfer planning, including estate, gift and generation-skipping tax issues and filings, probate, business succession planning and related transactions, and philanthropic matters. She works diligently with clients to prepare estate plans specifically tailored to family, business, and charitable objectives.
Affiliations
Professional
- Middlebury Alumni Admission Program–Interviewer
News
Education
LLM, Northwestern University School of Law, with honors, 2014
JD, Northwestern University School of Law, Associate Editor, Northwestern University Law Review, 2014
BA, Middlebury College, cum laude, 2009
Admissions
Texas