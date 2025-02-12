Alundai focuses her practice on advising policyholders in a range of insurance coverage and complex insurance litigation matters. She regularly analyzes insurance policies across all major coverage forms and strategically guides clients through every stage of litigation, including investigation, discovery, mediation, and trial preparation, providing particular experience in complex document discovery and depositions.

Prior to joining Hunton’s policyholder insurance coverage group, Alundai represented major domestic carriers in coverage disputes, where she gained extensive experience reviewing and interpreting insurance policies across all major policy forms. Alundai provided comprehensive coverage opinions and handled litigation matters involving commercial contract disputes and professional negligence. She also represented clients in matters involving state attorney general actions, responding to data breach events and participating in internal investigations.

In law school, Alundai gained experience as a legal intern for a national insurance company and as a research assistant for the University of Connecticut and the UConn Rudd Center for Food and Policy Health. She was a member of the Connecticut Insurance Law Journal and a Student Associate at the UConn Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Law Clinic.