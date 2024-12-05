Alyce litigates federal and state labor and employment disputes and counsels employers on a wide variety of labor and employment matters. Alyce has extensive experience defending employers against claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities (ADA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and various state-law counterparts. She has represented employers in federal and state employment related litigation, as well as administrative proceedings before government agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Department of Labor (DOL), and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). She has significant experience with motions practice, drafting dispositive motions, mediating and negotiating settlements, conducting workplace investigations, and defending employers against unfair labor practice charges.

Alyce routinely advises employers on their obligations under federal and state employment laws. She counsels on workplace policies and procedures, employee handbooks, terminations, and provides strategic employment advice to employers.