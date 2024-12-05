Alyce Ogunsola
Overview
Alyce litigates federal and state labor and employment disputes and counsels employers on a wide variety of labor and employment matters. Alyce has extensive experience defending employers against claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities (ADA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and various state-law counterparts. She has represented employers in federal and state employment related litigation, as well as administrative proceedings before government agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Department of Labor (DOL), and National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). She has significant experience with motions practice, drafting dispositive motions, mediating and negotiating settlements, conducting workplace investigations, and defending employers against unfair labor practice charges.
Alyce routinely advises employers on their obligations under federal and state employment laws. She counsels on workplace policies and procedures, employee handbooks, terminations, and provides strategic employment advice to employers.
Experience
- Represented employers in lawsuits and administrative proceedings involving federal and state law employment claims including actions under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the ADA, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the FMLA, and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
- Represented employers in lawsuits and administrative proceedings involving state and federal wage and hour laws and actions involving restrictive covenant claims.
- Secured full dismissal of discrimination claims under Title VII and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), after multiple amended pleadings.
- Obtained summary judgment for discrimination and hostile work environment claims under Section 1981 and for retaliation claims under the False Claims Act (FCA).
- Litigated and defended management in numerous state and federal civil lawsuits and agency investigations.
- Conducts and counsels employers on workplace investigations.
- Prepares and revises employment related documents, including employment agreements and employee handbooks.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Labor and Employment Law – Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Atlanta Bar Association
- Member, Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys
- Member, Gate City Bar Association
Education
- JD, Cornell Law School, 2010
- BA, Duke University, 2007
Admissions
Georgia
New York
District of Columbia
Courts
Georgia Superior Court
Supreme Court of Georgia
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Georgia
US District Court, Middle District of Georgia
US District Court, Southern District of Georgia