Alyssa Rusch
Associate
Overview
Alyssa focuses her practice on structured finance and asset securitization. She advises a range of clients, from financial institutions to investment management firms to mortgage companies, and has experience representing them in numerous roles—including as issuers, underwriters, lenders, and borrowers—across diverse structured finance transactions.
Alyssa maintains an active pro bono practice, which includes assisting nonprofits with corporate governance and regulatory matters, as well as asylum casework.
Experience
- Represents issuers and underwriters on mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations.
- Assists buyers and sellers in repurchase facilities.
- Represents one of the largest RMBS market participants in monthly securitization program.
Education
JD, University of Chicago Law School
MBA, St. John’s University (Queens), summa cum laude
BS and BA, St. John’s University (Queens), summa cum laude
Admissions
Illinois
New York