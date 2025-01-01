Alyssa focuses her practice on structured finance and asset securitization. She advises a range of clients, from financial institutions to investment management firms to mortgage companies, and has experience representing them in numerous roles—including as issuers, underwriters, lenders, and borrowers—across diverse structured finance transactions.

Alyssa maintains an active pro bono practice, which includes assisting nonprofits with corporate governance and regulatory matters, as well as asylum casework.