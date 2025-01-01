Amber Policelli
Associate
Overview
As an associate in the structured finance practice group, Amber represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, and other financial market participants across a range of finance transactions.
Amber also has an active pro bono practice in which she assists nonprofits, counsels on family law matters, handles asylum casework, and advises on corporate governance.
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, 2024
BA, Syracuse University, 2021
Admissions
New York
Structured Finance and Securitization Year in Review and a Look Ahead to 2025