Amee Parekh Narayan
Overview
Amee’s practice focuses on the formation and operation of private investment funds as well as regulatory compliance issues for fund managers. Amee represents clients on the formation, structuring and management of private investment funds. She regularly provides counsel to investment fund sponsors on private fund formations across a wide variety of strategies, including private equity funds, real estate funds, debt and credit funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, energy funds and other private investment fund strategies. She also advises investment management firms on a wide variety of complex corporate matters, including implementing firm management arrangements, governance structures and compensation arrangements, negotiating seed investments and other strategic investments in fund sponsors, negotiating placement agent agreements and other marketing arrangements and negotiating transfers of equity interests in funds and fund sponsors. Amee also regularly provides counsel to clients with respect to ongoing compliance with securities regulations.
Prior to joining the firm, Amee was a financial services and private funds associate with another international law firm based in New York.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2023Legal Update
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 10, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 17, 2023News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- April 4, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2020News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, magna cum laude, 2012
BA, Boston University, summa cum laude, 2008
Admissions
New Jersey
New York
Texas