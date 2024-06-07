Amee’s practice focuses on the formation and operation of private investment funds as well as regulatory compliance issues for fund managers. Amee represents clients on the formation, structuring and management of private investment funds. She regularly provides counsel to investment fund sponsors on private fund formations across a wide variety of strategies, including private equity funds, real estate funds, debt and credit funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, energy funds and other private investment fund strategies. She also advises investment management firms on a wide variety of complex corporate matters, including implementing firm management arrangements, governance structures and compensation arrangements, negotiating seed investments and other strategic investments in fund sponsors, negotiating placement agent agreements and other marketing arrangements and negotiating transfers of equity interests in funds and fund sponsors. Amee also regularly provides counsel to clients with respect to ongoing compliance with securities regulations.

Prior to joining the firm, Amee was a financial services and private funds associate with another international law firm based in New York.