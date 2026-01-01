Ami Kurakado
Overview
Ami counsels clients on energy and infrastructure matters, with a focus on nuclear energy projects. She has a decade of experience advising primarily Japanese government-owned institutions and corporate clients across diverse industries. She also has experience in capital markets, investment funds, M&A, regulatory compliance (including CFIUS, FCPA, and FCA), and internal investigations.
Ami has a strong interest in space law, with a particular focus on the legal frameworks and best practices surrounding space resource activities, the registration of space objects, third-party liability, and export controls, as well as environmental and energy issues related to space activities. Prior to joining Hunton, she worked at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), where she reviewed interagency agreements, assisted Japanese government agencies, and co-authored articles on space law.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Represented a Japanese government-owned bank in connection with its investment in an LLC for a combined-cycle gas turbine power generation project in the state of New York.
- Represented Japanese government-owned and commercial banks as lenders, alongside an export credit agency, in connection with the development and financing of a solar power project in India.
- Represented Japanese government-owned financial institutions as lenders in connection with potential default or material adverse effect claims under their loan facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US sanctions, and compliance issues.
- Represented Japanese government-owned financial institutions on compliance with the US sanctions program in connection with their investments involving entities in Russia, Venezuela, and Iran.
- Represented a Vietnamese bank in connection with its regulatory applications for approval to establish a US representative office.
- Represented Japanese manufacturers on product-related compliance issues and FCPA and other disclosure matters, including negotiations and settlements with the US Department of Justice.
- Represented general partners and Japanese fund managers on the formation and operations of Cayman funds investing across sectors such as data centers, disruptive technology, and healthcare, including transfers of fund interests and a fund wind-down involving the sale of portfolio assets to a continuation fund.
- Represented limited partners on their subscriptions for and transfers of Cayman fund interests.
- Represented Japanese commercial banks as selling shareholders in multibillion-dollar Rule 144A / Regulation S international offerings of common stock of a Japanese conglomerate.
- Represented Japanese companies in connection with US securities laws, including SEC registrations and filings in business integrations, cash tender offers, and issuances of incentive stock options under Rule 701, and related blue sky filings.
Education
JD, Waseda Law School, 2016
LLM, Fordham University School of Law, 2014
LLB, Waseda University School of Law, 2012
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Japanese