Ami counsels clients on energy and infrastructure matters, with a focus on nuclear energy projects. She has a decade of experience advising primarily Japanese government-owned institutions and corporate clients across diverse industries. She also has experience in capital markets, investment funds, M&A, regulatory compliance (including CFIUS, FCPA, and FCA), and internal investigations.

Ami has a strong interest in space law, with a particular focus on the legal frameworks and best practices surrounding space resource activities, the registration of space objects, third-party liability, and export controls, as well as environmental and energy issues related to space activities. Prior to joining Hunton, she worked at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), where she reviewed interagency agreements, assisted Japanese government agencies, and co-authored articles on space law.