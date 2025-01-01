Amy is an active member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys and currently serves on its Membership and Member Services Committee. She also serves on the Steering Committee for the Boston Bar Association’s (BBA) College & University Law Section and is a member of the organizing committee for BBA’s annual higher education conference.

Amy previously served as Associate General Counsel for Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where she advised on legal issues and risk management, negotiated contracts, and drafted university policies. Prior to her in house experience, Amy served as a civil rights attorney within the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights where she investigated and resolved more than 130 cases, including over 40 cases under Title IX. Before her public service, Amy practiced at an AmLaw 200 firm and had an active pro bono practice focused on special education and school discipline laws for K-12 schools.