Overview
Amy is a skilled higher education attorney and member of the firm’s higher education and private schools and labor and employment teams. With a particular focus on higher education law, she counsels clients on complex legal and compliance issues facing colleges, universities, and independent schools, often serving as an institution’s interim or official outside general counsel and/or Title IX coordinator. Amy has extensive experience advising on leadership, labor and employment, civil rights and Title IX, student and employee conduct, regulatory compliance, policy development and training, contract drafting and negotiations, faculty matters, sponsored research, study abroad, student affairs, FERPA, and board governance.
Amy is an active member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys and currently serves on its Membership and Member Services Committee. She also serves on the Steering Committee for the Boston Bar Association’s (BBA) College & University Law Section and is a member of the organizing committee for BBA’s annual higher education conference.
Amy previously served as Associate General Counsel for Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) where she advised on legal issues and risk management, negotiated contracts, and drafted university policies. Prior to her in house experience, Amy served as a civil rights attorney within the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights where she investigated and resolved more than 130 cases, including over 40 cases under Title IX. Before her public service, Amy practiced at an AmLaw 200 firm and had an active pro bono practice focused on special education and school discipline laws for K-12 schools.
Experience
- Serves as outside general counsel for several colleges in central and western Massachusetts, standing in the place of the college’s in house legal team, advising on complex legal and risk management issues from a holistic, campus, and mission-based perspective.
- Works closely with college, university, and independent school presidents, CFOs, provosts, heads of school, and HR administrators on day-to-day legal issues and risk management, and manages outside legal counsel for litigation matters.
- Drafts Title IX, Title VI, disability, and other civil rights policies and procedures to ensure compliance with federal and state regulations.
- Drafts and revises student handbooks, faculty handbooks, and employee handbooks.
- Advises on and drafts policies and procedures, such as FERPA, privacy, acceptable use, IT, working with minors, study abroad, student leave, and others.
- Advises on compliance with NCAA regulations and related policies and processes for collegiate athletics programs.
- Represents clients facing complaints for discrimination, harassment, or retaliation filed against the US Department of Education’s OCR, MCAD, EEOC, NLRB, and other related federal and state agencies.
- Assists clients in assessing the value of mediating disputes, including before agencies or through private mediation.
- Provides Title IX, VI, disability, and other compliance training to Title IX/EEOC teams, staff, faculty, and students.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Steering Committee for the College & University Law Section, Boston Bar Association
- Member, Committee on Membership and Member Services, National Association of College and University Attorneys
- Member, Women’s Bar Association
Civic
- Member, Board of Directors, Lexington Playcare Center
- Member, Board of Directors, Realizing Children’s Strengths Learning Center
Education
JD, Boston University School of Law, magna cum laude, 2014
MA, Political Science, Boston University, 2011
BA, Political Science, Boston University, summa cum laude, 2011
Admissions
Massachusetts
Government Service
Civil Rights Attorney, US Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, 2016-2019
