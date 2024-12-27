Amy is a seasoned structured finance lawyer who has represented both borrowers and lenders in structuring and closing asset-based finance transactions involving a variety of assets, including residential and commercial loans, servicing advances, servicing rights, RMBS and CMBS.

She has represented Ginnie Mae since she helped develop its multiclass program in the early 1990s. She assists a variety of clients in transactions involving government-insured loans and the GSEs, including warehouse financings, early buy-out (EBO) transactions and MSR financings. She advises clients on current issues such as the Corporate Transparency Act, as well as issues transforming the industry, such as eNotes.

According to Chambers USA, Amy is a valued resource in the world of high-stakes securitizations. Her clients describe her as an “able and smart lawyer” with “an excellent reputation” who “doesn’t get rattled and stays calm in stressful situations.”

Amy is also a trusted adviser on Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act) status questions for many companies, including, in particular, REITs and other specialty finance companies, especially in connection with securities offerings and financings. She regularly advises on the applicability of various 1940 Act exceptions and exemptions relevant to the definition of “covered fund” under the Volcker Rule.



Amy is chair of the firm’s opinion committee and ethics in marketing committee.