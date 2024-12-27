Amy McDaniel Williams
Overview
Amy is a seasoned structured finance lawyer who has represented both borrowers and lenders in structuring and closing asset-based finance transactions involving a variety of assets, including residential and commercial loans, servicing advances, servicing rights, RMBS and CMBS.
She has represented Ginnie Mae since she helped develop its multiclass program in the early 1990s. She assists a variety of clients in transactions involving government-insured loans and the GSEs, including warehouse financings, early buy-out (EBO) transactions and MSR financings. She advises clients on current issues such as the Corporate Transparency Act, as well as issues transforming the industry, such as eNotes.
According to Chambers USA, Amy is a valued resource in the world of high-stakes securitizations. Her clients describe her as an “able and smart lawyer” with “an excellent reputation” who “doesn’t get rattled and stays calm in stressful situations.”
Amy is also a trusted adviser on Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act) status questions for many companies, including, in particular, REITs and other specialty finance companies, especially in connection with securities offerings and financings. She regularly advises on the applicability of various 1940 Act exceptions and exemptions relevant to the definition of “covered fund” under the Volcker Rule.
Amy is chair of the firm’s opinion committee and ethics in marketing committee.
Experience
- Represented Ginnie Mae in the development of its government guaranteed multiclass securities program, and regularly represents Ginnie Mae in the issuance of securities pursuant to the program and in enhancements to the program.
- Represents borrowers and lenders in MSR and servicer advance financings (SAFs).
- Represents financial institutions in mortgage warehouse facilities, including repurchase facilities, early buy-out facilities and gestation facilities.
- Represents issuers, underwriters, servicers and trustees in securitizations of virtually all mortgage loan types, including residential mortgages (first and junior liens), home equity loans, high LTV loans, home improvement loans, FHA Title I loans, manufactured housing contracts, nonperforming and reperforming government-insured loans and commercial mortgage loans.
- Represents bank-sponsored asset-backed commercial paper conduits in transactions involving trade receivables, credit card receivables, mortgage loans and equipment leases, and in ABCP programs.
- Represents companies in connection with sales of receivables, insurance products, commercial mortgage loans, privately placed securities and other assets to ABCP conduits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – RMBS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA (2016-2024) and Chambers Global (2017-2024)
- Named Best Lawyer in Securities/Capital Markets Law and Securitization and Structured Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized in Virginia Business magazine’s list of Women in Leadership, 2022
- Recommended for Structured Finance: Securitization (2015-2018, 2020-2021, 2023), Legal 500 United States
- Named among Influential Women of Virginia, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2014
Affiliations
Professional
- Editor, "In Our Opinion: Newsletter of the Legal Opinions Committee of the ABA Business Law Section"
- Member, ABA/WGLO Potential Statement Expansion Project
- Former Chair, Subcommittee on Structured Financings, Federal Regulation of Securities, ABA Business Law Section
- Former Chair, Committee on Developments in Business Financing, ABA Business Law Section
- Former Chair, Committee on Securitization and REITs, ABA Real Property Section
Civic
- Past President, Maymont Foundation
- Vice Chair, VCU Massey Cancer Center Advisory Board
- Co-Founder and President, Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, magna cum laude, Senior Note Editor, Cornell Law Review, 1990
AB, Duke University, cum laude, 1985
Admissions
New York
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of Georgia
Areas of Focus
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Asset-Backed Securitization
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization
- Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities
- Corporate
- Corporate Transparency Act
- LIBOR Transition
- Financial Services
- Real Estate Investment and Finance