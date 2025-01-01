Andre focuses his practice on intellectual property prosecution and litigation. He represents clients in connection with trademark, copyright, patent, and trade secret matters. With a current emphasis on trademark law, Andre drafts responses to trademark office actions and likelihood of confusion refusals, while identifying and addressing complex procedural issues. He also counsels clients on trademark selection, online enforcement implementation, timing and distinctiveness, clearance searches, and related risk analyses.

Prior to joining Hunton, Andre served as a law clerk to the Honorable Matthew J. Maddox of the US District Court for the District of Maryland. He also served as an intern for the Honorable Roderick C. Young of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virgina and the Honorable Claude V. Worrell of the 16th Judicial Circuit of Virginia.