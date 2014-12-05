Overview

For more than 40 years, Andy has represented clients in federal rulemakings and litigation arising under the Clean Air Act, in Clean Air Act enforcement actions brought by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and in a full range of Clean Air Act permitting matters. Most notably, Andy has served as lead counsel for industry in a broad range of precedent-setting environmental law cases arising out of EPA’s initiatives to create federal permitting programs under the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, establish interstate air pollution transport programs, and set national ambient air quality standards. She has also successfully represented individual companies in high-profile federal and state enforcement proceedings. Andy is a thorough tactician, who develops creative, practical and durable solutions to solve her client’s problems. Representative clients include electric generating companies, chemical companies, pulp and paper mills, coal facilities, refineries, cement-manufacturing facilities and flexible packaging companies.

Andy’s work has garnered her significant professional recognition and numerous awards. She was the first woman elected to chair the American Bar Association’s Environment, Energy and Resources Section (1989-1990). She was elected to be a member of the American College of Environmental Lawyers in 2010. She has been listed in Chambers USA since 2003; has made Washingtonian magazine’s list of Top Lawyers for her work in environmental law since 2004; and was named a Star of the Bar in 2005 by the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Andy also frequently speaks on and has published numerous articles analyzing Clean Air Act regulatory and litigation issues.

Andy is the former managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office.

Experience

  • Represents coalitions of industry sources in major federal Clean Air Act rulemakings and in litigation concerning EPA’s regulatory programs and enforcement initiatives.
  • Successfully defended and negotiated favorable settlements in federal Clean Air Act enforcement actions brought by EPA as part of that agency’s new source review (NSR) enforcement initiative.
  • Served as lead counsel for industry in complex litigation in the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, challenging EPA’s regulations to control pollutant emissions from a broad range of large facilities in the eastern United States.
  • Successfully resolved an enforcement action involving a major chemical manufacturing company charged with violating the Clean Air Act’s hazardous emissions standards and in which liability was substantially limited by developing—and prevailing on—a lack of fair notice defense.
  • Provides advice to companies in the energy, chemical, pulp and paper, and refinery source sectors on a full range of Clean Air Act permitting and enforcement issues.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental, The Washington Post Magazine, 2007-2024
  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
  • 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
  • Named a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2015-2022
  • Recognized as a Leader in Environment, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2003-2022
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Environmental Law, Best Lawyers in America, 1989-present
  • Named among Top Lawyers for environmental law, Washingtonian, 2004-present
  • Selected a Star of the Bar, Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia, 2005

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member and Former Chair (1989-1990) Section of Environment, Energy and Resources, American Bar Association
  • Member, American College of Environmental Lawyers
  • Member, Air and Waste Management Association
  • Member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • December 5, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    “Clean Air Act Caboodle Issues: EPA is Focused on More Than Greenhouse Gases,” Practising Law Institute Environmental Regulation 2014 Program: Hot Topics, Regulatory Developments, and Practical Guidance for Corporate Compliance
  • April 4, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    “Getting Access to Important Information in Agency Proceedings: Problems Encountered by Both Neophytes and Old Hands,” 2014 (Environmental Law and Policy Annual Review Conference on Capitol Hill)
  • October 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    “GHG/SIP/FIP/CSAPR/CAIR/PSD/NSR: Alphabet Soup for Cleaner Air,” American College of Environmental Lawyers Annual Meeting
  • June 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    “The Shrinking Role of States in Clean Air Act Implementation,” Air and Waste Management Association Annual Conference
  • April 1, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    “Sustainable Stewardship: Lessons Learned,” 21st Annual Environment Virginia Symposium
  • June 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    “Cleaning Up the Clean Air Act: Top Ten Changes Needed to the Act’s Programs and Procedures,” Air and Waste Management Association Annual Conference

Publications

  • January 2015
    Publication
    Author
    “Looking Back at 20 Clean Air Act Cases in the Past Years,” EM (Air and Waste Management Association Magazine for Environmental Managers)
  • August 2014
    Publication
    Author
    “Comments on a Truly Top Task: Rulemaking and Its Accessibility on Agency Websites,” 44 ELR 10667

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1974

BA, Yale University, magna cum laude, 1971

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

Additional Service Areas

Jump to Page