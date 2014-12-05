Andrea Field
Overview
For more than 40 years, Andy has represented clients in federal rulemakings and litigation arising under the Clean Air Act, in Clean Air Act enforcement actions brought by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and in a full range of Clean Air Act permitting matters. Most notably, Andy has served as lead counsel for industry in a broad range of precedent-setting environmental law cases arising out of EPA’s initiatives to create federal permitting programs under the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, establish interstate air pollution transport programs, and set national ambient air quality standards. She has also successfully represented individual companies in high-profile federal and state enforcement proceedings. Andy is a thorough tactician, who develops creative, practical and durable solutions to solve her client’s problems. Representative clients include electric generating companies, chemical companies, pulp and paper mills, coal facilities, refineries, cement-manufacturing facilities and flexible packaging companies.
Andy’s work has garnered her significant professional recognition and numerous awards. She was the first woman elected to chair the American Bar Association’s Environment, Energy and Resources Section (1989-1990). She was elected to be a member of the American College of Environmental Lawyers in 2010. She has been listed in Chambers USA since 2003; has made Washingtonian magazine’s list of Top Lawyers for her work in environmental law since 2004; and was named a Star of the Bar in 2005 by the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Andy also frequently speaks on and has published numerous articles analyzing Clean Air Act regulatory and litigation issues.
Andy is the former managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office.
Experience
- Represents coalitions of industry sources in major federal Clean Air Act rulemakings and in litigation concerning EPA’s regulatory programs and enforcement initiatives.
- Successfully defended and negotiated favorable settlements in federal Clean Air Act enforcement actions brought by EPA as part of that agency’s new source review (NSR) enforcement initiative.
- Served as lead counsel for industry in complex litigation in the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, challenging EPA’s regulations to control pollutant emissions from a broad range of large facilities in the eastern United States.
- Successfully resolved an enforcement action involving a major chemical manufacturing company charged with violating the Clean Air Act’s hazardous emissions standards and in which liability was substantially limited by developing—and prevailing on—a lack of fair notice defense.
- Provides advice to companies in the energy, chemical, pulp and paper, and refinery source sectors on a full range of Clean Air Act permitting and enforcement issues.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Environmental, The Washington Post Magazine, 2007-2024
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Named a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2015-2022
- Recognized as a Leader in Environment, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2003-2022
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Environmental Law, Best Lawyers in America, 1989-present
- Named among Top Lawyers for environmental law, Washingtonian, 2004-present
- Selected a Star of the Bar, Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia, 2005
Affiliations
Professional
- Member and Former Chair (1989-1990) Section of Environment, Energy and Resources, American Bar Association
- Member, American College of Environmental Lawyers
- Member, Air and Waste Management Association
- Member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- December 5, 2014EventSpeaker“Clean Air Act Caboodle Issues: EPA is Focused on More Than Greenhouse Gases,” Practising Law Institute Environmental Regulation 2014 Program: Hot Topics, Regulatory Developments, and Practical Guidance for Corporate Compliance
- April 4, 2014EventSpeaker“Getting Access to Important Information in Agency Proceedings: Problems Encountered by Both Neophytes and Old Hands,” 2014 (Environmental Law and Policy Annual Review Conference on Capitol Hill)
- October 2013EventSpeaker“GHG/SIP/FIP/CSAPR/CAIR/PSD/NSR: Alphabet Soup for Cleaner Air,” American College of Environmental Lawyers Annual Meeting
- June 2012EventSpeaker“The Shrinking Role of States in Clean Air Act Implementation,” Air and Waste Management Association Annual Conference
- April 1, 2010EventSpeaker“Sustainable Stewardship: Lessons Learned,” 21st Annual Environment Virginia Symposium
- June 2009EventSpeaker“Cleaning Up the Clean Air Act: Top Ten Changes Needed to the Act’s Programs and Procedures,” Air and Waste Management Association Annual Conference
Publications
- January 2015PublicationAuthor“Looking Back at 20 Clean Air Act Cases in the Past Years,” EM (Air and Waste Management Association Magazine for Environmental Managers)
- August 2014PublicationAuthor“Comments on a Truly Top Task: Rulemaking and Its Accessibility on Agency Websites,” 44 ELR 10667
Blog Posts
- The Nickel Report
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 22, 2024News
- September 14, 2023Media Mention
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 27, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 2, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 30, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 9, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 17, 2010News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 1, 2009News
- June 26, 2008News
- June 19, 2007News
- July 17, 2007News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1974
BA, Yale University, magna cum laude, 1971
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia