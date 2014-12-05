Andy’s work has garnered her significant professional recognition and numerous awards. She was the first woman elected to chair the American Bar Association’s Environment, Energy and Resources Section (1989-1990). She was elected to be a member of the American College of Environmental Lawyers in 2010. She has been listed in Chambers USA since 2003; has made Washingtonian magazine’s list of Top Lawyers for her work in environmental law since 2004; and was named a Star of the Bar in 2005 by the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Andy also frequently speaks on and has published numerous articles analyzing Clean Air Act regulatory and litigation issues.

Andy is the former managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC office.