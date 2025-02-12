Andrea focuses her practice on labor and employment law. She litigates a wide variety of wage and hour class actions, California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, and multi- and single-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. She advises employers on a range of matters including company policies, compensation practices, and discipline and termination decisions.

Prior to joining the firm, Andrea worked at an international labor and employment law firm, where she handled an array of complex retaliation, discrimination, and harassment claims, and PAGA actions. Andrea served as an extern at the Office of the District Attorney, County of Los Angeles, as well as for the California Attorney General’s Office.