Andrea Oguntula
Overview
Andrea focuses her practice on labor and employment law. She litigates a wide variety of wage and hour class actions, California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, and multi- and single-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. She advises employers on a range of matters including company policies, compensation practices, and discipline and termination decisions.
Prior to joining the firm, Andrea worked at an international labor and employment law firm, where she handled an array of complex retaliation, discrimination, and harassment claims, and PAGA actions. Andrea served as an extern at the Office of the District Attorney, County of Los Angeles, as well as for the California Attorney General’s Office.
Experience
- Served as second chair in a successful jury trial defending client against retaliation, discrimination, and harassment claims.
- Successfully defended employers in various discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination cases.
- Successfully secured motion for nonsuit in jury trial.
- Prepared and revised employee handbooks, employee policies, and related materials for clients.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, National Bar Association
Insights
Publications
- 5 Minute ReadFebruary 12, 2025Publication
Blog Posts
- December 23, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- December 18, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
Education
JD, Loyola Law School, 2019
BA, Pepperdine University, 2015
Admissions
California
Languages
- Yoruba