As a partner in the firm’s energy and infrastructure practice, Andrej focuses on complex public and privately-owned projects in the US and Latin America. With a strong background in transportation project finance, Andrej has expanded his practice to include the representation of sponsors on university energy, renewable natural gas, passenger rail, airport, maritime port, and social infrastructure projects.

Andrej routinely represents financial sponsors, lenders, and governments in innovative projects, particularly traditional and progressive public-private partnerships and other alternative delivery models. He has broad experience in both capital markets and bank finance, and regularly advises on projects with public financing support, including private activity bonds, TIFIA loans, and state and federal grants. Andrej also frequently represents clients in secondary market transactions.

Andrej represents pro bono clients in connection with asylum matters, and partners with the University of Michigan in its review of voting rights caselaw. He also represented a higher learning institution, as borrower, in the construction financing of a new university campus in the Kyrgyz Republic on a pro bono basis.