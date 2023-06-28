Andrej Micovic
Overview
As a partner in the firm’s energy and infrastructure practice, Andrej focuses on complex public and privately-owned projects in the US and Latin America. With a strong background in transportation project finance, Andrej has expanded his practice to include the representation of sponsors on university energy, renewable natural gas, passenger rail, airport, maritime port, and social infrastructure projects.
Andrej routinely represents financial sponsors, lenders, and governments in innovative projects, particularly traditional and progressive public-private partnerships and other alternative delivery models. He has broad experience in both capital markets and bank finance, and regularly advises on projects with public financing support, including private activity bonds, TIFIA loans, and state and federal grants. Andrej also frequently represents clients in secondary market transactions.
Andrej represents pro bono clients in connection with asylum matters, and partners with the University of Michigan in its review of voting rights caselaw. He also represented a higher learning institution, as borrower, in the construction financing of a new university campus in the Kyrgyz Republic on a pro bono basis.
Experience
-
United States – Project Development, PPP, and Other Alternative Delivery Models
Andrej has recently acted as lead project counsel to:
- The underwriters to the preferred proposer on the New York MTA’s ADA Upgrades at 13 Stations Project (Package 3).
- Brightline on the public funding of station and infrastructure development, as well as the negotiation for the development of a commuter line project in South Florida.
- Sevana Bioenergy in the development of a portfolio of waste-to-energy projects throughout the United States.
- A short-listed team led by Sacyr, Tikehau Star Infrastructure, and NextEra on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Central Energy Plant at the University of Florida.
- A short-listed team led by ASTM, DIF, and Bernhard Capital on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a toll bridge on Interstate 10 across the Calcasieu River in Louisiana.
- The underwriters to a shortlisted team on the original, availability payment-based SR400 Express Lanes project in Georgia.
- MBM Partners in its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a monorail rapid mass transit line along the Beach Corridor Trunk Line in Miami-Dade County.
- A consortium led by Meridiam and EllisDon in their bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a new civil and probate courthouse in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
- A consortium in connection with their bid for the construction, financing, and maintenance of the $2.3 billion dollar I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project, a public-private partnership to rebuild Interstate 4 in Central Florida.
- A consortium in connection with their bid for the construction, financing, and maintenance of the Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, an $899 million public-private partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to replace 558 aging bridges.
Latin America – Project Development and Finance
- The borrower and financial sponsors in the project financing of the phased Bosforo solar plants in El Salvador, with a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts.
- An equity investor in its successful bid for the deployment of the Red Compartida wholesale broadband network, an approximately $7 billion public-private partnership with the Mexican Secretariat of Communications and Transportation.
- The senior lenders in the project financing of a 4G toll road in Colombia.
- Mexico's largest private highway concessionaire in one of the largest-ever Mexican peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offerings, as well as other financings and refinancings.
- The senior lenders in the bridge financing and long-term financing of a viaduct P3 project in Mexico.
- The underwriters in the Rule 144A/Reg S financing of expansion works at a port in the Dominican Republic.
- The senior lenders in the refinancing of two toll road concessions in Chile.
- A South American state-owned public enterprise in connection with a concession and related services agreement in respect of a maritime LNG terminal asset.
Secondary Market Transactions
- A life insurance company in the acquisition of telecom and fiber assets in New York.
- Aceros de Guatemala in its acquisition of steel manufacturing facilities in Guatemala and Honduras.
- A multilateral in its strategic investment in an energy portfolio in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.
- A purchaser in the acquisition of the entire equity stake in a portfolio of wind and solar energy assets in Central America with a total installed capacity of approximately 500 megawatts.
- The shareholders of the concessionaire of the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge P3 in the sale of the entire equity stake in the concessionaire
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Florida Legal Awards “On the Rise” attorney, Daily Business Review, 2025
- Recommended for Finance: Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2024
-
Recognized as a Leader in Projects: PPP, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2024
- National Law Journal, Crisis Leadership Trailblazer, 2020
Affiliations
Professional
- Young Professionals in Infrastructure, Member, 2018–Present
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadJune 28, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 3, 2020EventPanelistUnderstanding Funding versus Financing and Everything in Between, P3 Dallas Conference
- August 21, 2019EventSpeakerFinancing Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure, Transportation, Energy and Redevelopment Projects, Strafford Live CLE Webinars
- June 13, 2019EventPanelistBuilding Innovative Student Housing and Campus Infrastructure Projects, US P3 Forum, New York
Publications
- May 26, 2020PublicationCOVID-19 Relief: The Time is Now for a Federal Infrastructure Bill, Law360
- July 18, 2019PublicationLocal Governments, Private Developers Should Work Together to Address Effects of Climate Change, Sun Sentinel
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2023News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 3, 2023News
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, 2010
BBA, University of Miami, 2007
Admissions
Florida
New York
Languages
- Croatian
- Italian
- Spanish