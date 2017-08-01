Andrew’s background in finance and banking provides him with a sound perspective to assist clients in their complex transactions. Andrew represents clients in a variety of transactions involving residential mortgage loans, home equity investment contracts, mortgage servicing related assets, single family rental properties, and fix-and-flip loans. He routinely represents borrowers, lenders, underwriters and issuers of structured finance facilities secured by mortgage servicing rights and home equity investment contracts. He also represents clients in the acquisition, financing, securitization and management of single family rental properties.

In addition to his active practice, Andrew assists clients through the firm’s pro bono office in Church Hill and represents veterans in obtaining benefits in partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program.