Andrew J. Blanchard
Overview
Andrew’s background in finance and banking provides him with a sound perspective to assist clients in their complex transactions. Andrew represents clients in a variety of transactions involving residential mortgage loans, home equity investment contracts, mortgage servicing related assets, single family rental properties, and fix-and-flip loans. He routinely represents borrowers, lenders, underwriters and issuers of structured finance facilities secured by mortgage servicing rights and home equity investment contracts. He also represents clients in the acquisition, financing, securitization and management of single family rental properties.
In addition to his active practice, Andrew assists clients through the firm’s pro bono office in Church Hill and represents veterans in obtaining benefits in partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program.
Experience
- Representation of mortgage loan servicers in all aspects of their business, including acquisitions and sales of servicing rights, and financing servicing rights and servicing advance receivables both through structured and conventional credit facilities.
- Representation of underwriters and issuers in securitization transactions; asset types include mortgage servicing rights, home equity investment contracts, residential mortgages (performing and nonperforming), servicing advance receivables, and manufactured housing loans.
- Representation of single family rental investors in the acquisition, management and financing of properties.
- Representation of commercial banks and mortgage companies in sales and purchases of residential mortgage loan portfolios in the secondary market.
- Representation of financial institutions in repurchase transactions
Affiliations
Civic
- Central Virginia Legal Aid Society
- National Veterans Legal Services Program
- Hunton & Williams Church Hill Office
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude, 2002
BS, University of Richmond, magna cum laude, 1997
Admissions
Virginia