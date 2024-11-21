Andrew M. Blasio
Associate
Overview
Andrew’s practice includes a broad range of banking/finance and commercial real estate transactions. His finance experience includes the representation of lending institutions, private investment funds and borrowers in commercial financing transactions.
Andrew’s real estate experience includes the representation of buyers, sellers and developers of commercial real estate, as well as landlords and tenants in commercial leasing transactions.
Experience
- Assisted in the representation of an oil and gas company in the $565 million sale and subsequent leaseback of its affiliate’s corporate campus in The Woodlands, Texas and the sale of its campus in the West Houston Energy Corridor.
- Assisted in the representation of a commercial real estate developer in connection with a $2.0 billion construction loan to finance logistics facilities located in five states.
- Assisted in the representation of a hospitality investment and management company in connection with a $57 million loan secured by a ski resort and spa.
- Assisted in the representation of a real estate investment company in the $215 million purchase and subsequent financing of a 45 hotel portfolio located across 23 states.
- Assisted in the representation of a drilling company in the amendment and restatement of its $25 million revolving credit facility.
- Represented various Lenders in connection with loans provided under the Main Street Lending Program and CARES Act.
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Tulane Law Review, Managing Editor, 2018
BA, University of Georgia, 2015
Admissions
Texas