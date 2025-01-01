Andrew DeBratto is the chief information officer at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, leading the firm’s IT group, which includes both on-premise as well as cloud-based solutions and staff in 20 locations throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.

With over 20 years of Information Technology experience, Andrew has worked across the legal, financial, and MEP engineering services industries. Andrew has held numerous industry certifications throughout his career and currently holds the CISSP, CAPM, CEH, and Security+ certifications.

Prior to his role as chief information officer, Andrew served as the Director of Enterprise Systems & Security at the firm.