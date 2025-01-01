Andrew Demick
Associate
Overview
Andrew focuses his practice on asset securitization and structured finance. He represents issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders, and investors in a variety of structured finance transactions.
Prior to joining the firm, Andrew provided pro bono assistance to local businesses through his law school’s small business clinic. In law school, he also served as Executive Senior Editor of the Southern California Law Review, Volume 96.
Experience
- Serves as issuer’s, borrower’s, underwriter’s, and lender’s counsel on asset-backed and mortgage-backed securitization transactions.
Education
JD, University of Southern California Gould School of Law, 2023
BS, Boston College, 2018
Admissions
New York