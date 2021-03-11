Andrew Feiner
Special Counsel
Overview
Andy has a general corporate tax practice, focusing on acquisitions, restructurings, inbound and outbound transactions, tax controversies and state tax matters.
Experience
Representative Experience
- Tax counsel to Six Flags in its bankruptcy reorganization
- Tax counsel in restructuring of several Canadian income trusts
- Tax counsel to Creditors’ Committee in numerous cases
- Tax counsel to Transocean/Global Santa Fe in IRS tax controversy
- Tax counsel in numerous telecom M&A, financing and restructuring transactions
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Profiled as one of the leading Tax (2015, 2018-2019) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Tax Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2009-2020
Insights
Legal Updates
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 11, 2021Legal Update
- November 20, 2019Legal Update
- June 24, 2019Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 19, 2014Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2013Legal Update
Blog Posts
- Blockchain Legal Resource
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 20, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 16, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 23, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 13, 2013News
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, Order of the Coif, 1982
BA, with honors, 1978
Admissions
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of New York
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Distressed Debt, Securities and Claims Trading
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring
- Finance and Restructuring
- Initial Public Offerings
- International and Cross-Border Transactions
- International Tax
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Project Finance and Development