Andrew Feiner

Andy has a general corporate tax practice, focusing on acquisitions, restructurings, inbound and outbound transactions, tax controversies and state tax matters.

  • Tax counsel to Six Flags in its bankruptcy reorganization
  • Tax counsel in restructuring of several Canadian income trusts
  • Tax counsel to Creditors’ Committee in numerous cases
  • Tax counsel to Transocean/Global Santa Fe in IRS tax controversy
  • Tax counsel in numerous telecom M&A, financing and restructuring transactions

  • Profiled as one of the leading Tax (2015, 2018-2019) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Tax Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2009-2020

JD, New York University School of Law, Order of the Coif, 1982

BA, with honors, 1978

New York

  • US District Court, Eastern District of New York
