Andrew G. Geyer
Overview
Highly regarded in the outsourcing space, Andy Geyer handles complex domestic and international business process and technology-related transactions for clients in a variety of industries. Andy offers clients innovative, value-driven solutions to challenging information technology outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), procurement, licensing, commercial contracting and general corporate matters. According to The Legal 500, Andy is lauded for his strength in IT outsourcing and overall IT contract negotiation. His deep knowledge of the field and industry also enables Andy to successfully counsel clients on software audits and licensing, intellectual property and data management issues.
Active in the firm’s pro bono efforts, Andy served on the board of governors for the Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Conference from 2010 until 2014, and is past chair of the Wills for Heroes Program for the Virginia State Bar.
Experience
- Led a Global 400 food company in several comprehensive outsourcing transactions, including an ITO transaction, service desk and field services outsourcing transaction, deskside support services outsourcing transaction, and network and platform environment outsourcing transaction.
- Led a Fortune 150 utility in several comprehensive outsourcing transactions, including a comprehensive human resources outsourcing transaction involving health and welfare benefits administration, pension administration, payroll, HR information systems and employee self-service and service centers, multiple call center transactions and a copy center transaction.
- Led a Fortune 250 consumer electronics retailer, a Fortune 150 utility and a Fortune 500 entertainment retailer in facilities maintenance outsourcing transactions involving repair and scheduled maintenance services for more than 600, 1,400 and 4,000 locations, respectively.
- Led several Fortune 500 companies in software licensing and technology transactions, cloud computing transactions and telecommunications transactions.
- Led several Fortune 500 companies in general commercial contracting and procurement transactions, including professional services agreements, consulting agreements, supply agreements and equipment purchase agreements.
- Led a Fortune 500 global specialty chemicals company and a leading worldwide producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals in a global infrastructure outsourcing transaction, including server services, managed network services and service desk services.
- Led a Fortune 250 provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions and a leading provider of specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon materials and technologies in several comprehensive multiprocess outsourcing transactions, including ITO, finance and accounting and applications maintenance and development.
- Led a Fortune 500 entertainment retailer in several comprehensive multiprocess outsourcing transactions, including ITO, web hosting, call center and collections.
- Led a Fortune 250 consumer electronics retailer in several comprehensive multiprocess outsourcing transactions, including entertainment distribution and returns processing (including CDs, DVDs and video games), information technology, and global call center operations (including a significant “at home” services component).
- Led a leading US media company in several comprehensive multiprocess outsourcing transactions, including applications maintenance and development (involving ERP applications and a PeopleSoft upgrade), web hosting and email exchange services, and managed hosting services.
- Led a large private consumer services company on several comprehensive multiprocess outsourcing transactions, including a complex human resources outsourcing transaction and multifaceted call center and collections outsourcing transactions.
- Led a Fortune 300 utility in a comprehensive training outsourcing transaction involving instructor-led and web-based training, content production and facilities management.
- Led a Fortune 250 toys and games retailer in multiple domain name acquisitions.
- Led a Fortune 300 utility in the procurement of a large-scale advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system (reaching over 3 million endpoints) and related services.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2024-2025
- Recommended for Outsourcing (2015-2018, 2020-2024) and Technology Transactions (2023-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2022-2024
- Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, Hunton & Williams LLP, 2008-2011
- Outstanding Service Award, Virginia State Bar, 2008-2010
Affiliations
Civic
- Board of Governors, Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Conference (liaison to Wills for Heroes Program)
- Chair, Wills for Heroes Program, Virginia State Bar, 2007 - 2010
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond, cum laude, Manuscripts Editor, University of Richmond Law Review, 2003
BS, Siena College, magna cum laude, 2000
Admissions
Virginia