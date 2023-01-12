Highly regarded in the outsourcing space, Andy Geyer handles complex domestic and international business process and technology-related transactions for clients in a variety of industries. Andy offers clients innovative, value-driven solutions to challenging information technology outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), procurement, licensing, commercial contracting and general corporate matters. According to The Legal 500, Andy is lauded for his strength in IT outsourcing and overall IT contract negotiation. His deep knowledge of the field and industry also enables Andy to successfully counsel clients on software audits and licensing, intellectual property and data management issues.