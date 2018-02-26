Andrew S. Koelz
Overview
A former judicial law clerk with experience in federal and state courts, Andrew helps policyholders maximize their insurance recoveries in complex insurance disputes. He also helps clients with civil litigation matters and provides advice on regulatory compliance across various industries.
Andrew has represented clients in matters relating to insurance coverage, products liability, data breaches, contract disputes, class actions, federal condemnation actions, and the Lanham Act. His clients include retail and consumer products companies, information technology companies, real estate investment firms, natural gas companies, pharmaceutical companies and government entities.
Prior to joining the firm, Andrew served as a law clerk to the Honorable Charles A. Pannell, Jr., and the Honorable Steve C. Jones, United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Andrew also worked as an associate with a litigation firm in Atlanta and served as a law clerk at the Circuit Court of Rockingham County in Virginia. Andrew is a member of the firm’s pro bono committee and is actively involved in assisting clients in need of pro bono legal services.
Experience
- Represent pharmaceutical company in insurance coverage dispute.
- Represent policyholder in insurance coverage dispute relating to COVID-19 business interruption insurance claims.
- Advise nonprofit organization on its Directors and Officers insurance policy.
- Represent client in ownership dispute concerning movie studio.
- Represent natural gas pipeline company in eminent domain actions relating to new interstate pipeline.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Advisory Committee, Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta (2020-Present)
- Barrister, Bleckley Inn of Court (2018-2020)
- Associate, Atlanta Intellectual Property Inn of Court (2013-2018)
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2011
BA, Political Science, University of Mary Washington, cum laude, 2007
Admissions
Georgia
Clerkships
- Circuit Court of Rockingham County
- US District Court, Northern District of Georgia