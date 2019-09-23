Andrew W. Lawrence
Partner
Overview
Andrew's practice focuses on all areas of tax and estate planning. Andrew's practice focuses on all areas of tax and estate planning, business succession planning, probate, estate and trust administration and tax-exempt organizations.
Experience
- Advised individuals on all aspects of family wealth preservation and wealth transfer planning.
- Prepared complex estate planning instruments, including charitable lead trusts, charitable remainder trusts, dynastic generation-skipping trusts, life insurance trusts, revocable living trusts and wills.
- Assisted individual clients on gift and estate tax reduction, post-mortem planning and probate avoidance.
- Created numerous charities and private foundations.
- Structured family limited partnerships, limited liability companies and other entities to achieve asset protection, limited liability, state franchise tax minimization, valuation discounts and management control.
- Counseled on business succession planning for complex, multi-generational family businesses.
- Advised large charities on planned giving, gift acceptance policies, supporting organizations, endowment protection, trust administration and gift structuring.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Tax Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Taxation Section, American Bar Association
- Member, Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, American Bar Association
- Member, Probate, Trusts and Estates Section, Dallas Bar Association
- Member, North Texas Chapter of the National Committee on Planned Giving
- Member, Dallas Estate Planning Council
Insights
Legal Updates
News
Education
JD, University of Minnesota Law School, 1993
BBA, University of North Dakota, 1989
Admissions
Texas