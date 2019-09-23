Andrew Lawrence, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Andrew W. Lawrence

Partner

Overview

Andrew's practice focuses on all areas of tax and estate planning. Andrew's practice focuses on all areas of tax and estate planning, business succession planning, probate, estate and trust administration and tax-exempt organizations.

Experience

  • Advised individuals on all aspects of family wealth preservation and wealth transfer planning.
  • Prepared complex estate planning instruments, including charitable lead trusts, charitable remainder trusts, dynastic generation-skipping trusts, life insurance trusts, revocable living trusts and wills.
  • Assisted individual clients on gift and estate tax reduction, post-mortem planning and probate avoidance.
  • Created numerous charities and private foundations.
  • Structured family limited partnerships, limited liability companies and other entities to achieve asset protection, limited liability, state franchise tax minimization, valuation discounts and management control.
  • Counseled on business succession planning for complex, multi-generational family businesses.
  • Advised large charities on planned giving, gift acceptance policies, supporting organizations, endowment protection, trust administration and gift structuring.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named Best Lawyer in Tax Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Taxation Section, American Bar Association
  • Member, Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, American Bar Association
  • Member, Probate, Trusts and Estates Section, Dallas Bar Association
  • Member, North Texas Chapter of the National Committee on Planned Giving
  • Member, Dallas Estate Planning Council

Insights

News

Education

JD, University of Minnesota Law School, 1993

BBA, University of North Dakota, 1989

Admissions

Texas

