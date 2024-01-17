Andrew’s practice focuses on employment litigation, employment advice, and counseling. Andrew is counsel on the labor and employment team. He represents employers in state and federal courts and in administrative proceedings. Andrew litigates wage and hour class and collective actions, California representative PAGA actions, and single- and multi-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. He advises employers on a variety of matters, including company policies, compensation practices, employee classifications, discipline and termination decisions, noncompete agreements, and workplace health and safety issues.



Prior to joining the firm, Andrew served as an extern for the Honorable Dale S. Fischer, district court judge for the Central District of California. In law school, Andrew was a teaching fellow in the Legal Writing and Advocacy Program and Editor in Chief of the Southern California Review of Law and Social Justice.