Andrew’s practice covers a diverse range of natural resource, environmental, marine resource, and land use issues critical to the operations of his clients. His experience allows him to bring insightful and practical advice to complex permitting, compliance and litigation matters. He is often called upon to provide key strategic advice on business strategy decisions, representation before agencies and courts, and counsel on external communications. He has helped shape jurisprudence at the intersection of environmental, energy, and marine resource laws to the benefit of the environment and the clients he serves.

Andrew works with clients when their activities involve wetlands, endangered species, federal lands, and waterfront and offshore resources. He has extensive experience navigating the complex natural resource and marine resource regulatory framework, drawing the connections to offer clients efficient strategies to tackle some of their most pressing environmental problems. He coordinates with regulatory agencies on behalf of clients, including with the US Environmental Protection Agency, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Army Corps of Engineers, National Marine Fisheries Service, and various state regulatory bodies across the country.