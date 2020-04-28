Angus Duncan
Overview
Ranked by Chambers Global, Chambers UK and The Legal 500, Angus is known for his thorough grasp of laws surrounding European finance transactions, particularly those involving the securitisation of assets. Angus focuses his practice on finance transactions with a particular emphasis on securitisations of a range of assets, including loans, consumer receivables, real estate and hedge fund interests. Recently, his practice has focused on new entrants to the financial markets, both in the UK and overseas. He also assists clients with insurance-linked securities, including catastrophe bonds, sidecars, industry loss warranties and privately placed transactions with respect to catastrophe, mortality and longevity risk using the capital markets.
A pioneering structured finance lawyer, he has worked on a number of market firsts, including Europe’s first CRE CDO (Anthracite Euro CRE CDO 2006-1 p.l.c), the first European pro rata CLO (Harbourmaster Pro Rata I), the first European CLO managed by a hedge fund (Grosvenor Place I) and the first catastrophe bond transaction incorporating a tri-partite repo structure (Eurus II).
Angus is a visiting lecturer to the LMA course at King’s College, London, where he has delivered a paper on insurance-linked securities.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation, United Kingdom, IFLR1000, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadApril 28, 2020Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 28, 2021Event
News
- 4 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 21, 2024News
- March 26, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2018News
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 17, 2018News
Education
LLB, University of Manchester, 1984
Law Society Finals, The College of Law, Chester, 1985
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)