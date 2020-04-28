A pioneering structured finance lawyer, he has worked on a number of market firsts, including Europe’s first CRE CDO (Anthracite Euro CRE CDO 2006-1 p.l.c), the first European pro rata CLO (Harbourmaster Pro Rata I), the first European CLO managed by a hedge fund (Grosvenor Place I) and the first catastrophe bond transaction incorporating a tri-partite repo structure (Eurus II).

Angus is a visiting lecturer to the LMA course at King’s College, London, where he has delivered a paper on insurance-linked securities.