Ann Marie Mortimer
Overview
Ann Marie advises clients in high stakes litigation, acting as lead counsel in cases involving exceptional complexity and multiple jurisdictions. As a strategic problem solver, focusing on achieving business results in complex cases, Ann Marie has successfully resolved the most difficult cases facing her clients. She has an established track record in class action consumer claims litigation, focusing on data security, false advertising and unfair competition class actions. Her cross-disciplinary practice encompasses complex commercial transactions, litigation of distribution agreements, and toxic tort/environmental claims. In connection with counseling clients to manage downstream litigation risk, Ann Marie has conducted internal investigations and provided related counseling to the law departments of technology companies, financial institutions and consumer product manufacturers focused on compliance, best practices and enhanced integration with the stakeholder business units.
Ann Marie is head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice and founder and the managing partner of the Los Angeles office. Ann Marie’s practice is cross-disciplinary and includes significant business and class action consumer claims litigation experience in relation to data breach, consumer related labeling claims, as well as environmental, CERCLA and toxic tort multi-party litigation. In a highly-publicized and currently ongoing matter, Ann Marie served as the lead attorney defending an internet service provider in more than 40 related consumer class action lawsuits across several districts in state and federal court regarding a significant data breach. The breach has been deemed the largest data breach in history.
In connection with her litigation practice, Ann Marie routinely counsels clients on matters involving internal investigations and monitoring compliance of corporate legal departments, limiting litigation risk by auditing compliance to ensure a robust and transparent program. As part of her aggregate claims practice, Ann Marie has successfully decertified a nationwide products class action, and defeated class certification in multiple products, toxic tort, unfair competition and unfair trade practice cases. Ann Marie has tried toxic tort, commercial and products cases in state and federal courts throughout California. Ann Marie is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Northern, Eastern, Central and Southern Districts of California.
Experience
- Served as the lead lawyer defending an internet service provider in multiple consumer class action lawsuits across several districts in state and federal courts regarding a significant data breach. The data breach has been deemed the largest data breach in history. The lawsuit included more than 40 class actions.
- Serves as lead trial lawyer for a petroleum company, developing strategy on federal removal, particularly with respect to Clean Air issues, which are central to the case. This lawsuit represents a new frontier in environmental law – whether the actions of oil companies marketing their product to consumers constitutes public nuisance.
- Represents a major big box retailer in a class action lawsuit where plaintiff claimed hackers accessed Personally Identifiable Information associated with more than two million online shoppers as part of an alleged breach of the retailer’s computer network, and won dismissal of all causes of action including violation of the nascent California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and other California state laws. This is one of the first decisions dismissing a CCPA claim on the merits, earning recognition by the Daily Journal as a Top Defense Verdict of 2021.
- Serves as lead counsel representing a global hospitality and entertainment company in nine data security litigation class action lawsuits. The suit alleges the company failed to implement industry-standard data security measures that could have prevented a data breach that compromised guests' personal information, according to a putative class action.
- Represents a major retailer in a highly publicized California privacy case involving more than a dozen prominent retailers in a class action alleging retailers shared non-anonymized, individual consumer commercial activity and ID data with co-Defendant, a third-party service monitoring customers' shopping behavior to limit the amount of merchandise they can return. The suit alleges retailers collected and shared consumer data with the monitoring service without knowledge or consent of its customers, generating a "risk score" for each customer to mitigate fraudulent returns.
- Represents the largest social networking site in the world in at least a dozen statutory actions in a string of litigation filed against various worldwide app developers, web developers, online advertising companies, deceptive cloaking services and a data analytics firm – that are multi-jurisdictional in scope, and in several cases unprecedented—for deceptive practices that target the company and its users.
- Represented a luxury hospitality company in a class action lawsuit for an alleged security breach compromising hotel customers’ private identifiable information while booking hotel reservations.
- Represents a collective of multiple sanitation districts in a dispute with the cities of San Jose and Santa Clara over implementation of contracts that govern the Regional Wastewater Facility, which treats wastewater prior to release into the San Francisco Bay.
- Represented a major sports and casual apparel company in a putative class action in California federal court by a user of its fitness app claiming the company is liable for the theft of personal information from plaintiff and millions of others in a data breach.
- Represented pharmaceutical and life science companies, energy drink manufacturer, spirits manufacturer, cosmetics manufacturer, financial institutions, apparel manufacturer, sawmill and nationwide retail outlets in contract disputes, consumer claims and class actions.
- Represented internet service provider in Stored Communications Act, 17200 and related claims.
- Defended internet service provider in class action, 17200 and related data privacy claims.
- Represented consumer goods manufacturer in multiple nationwide putative class actions in unfair competition, false advertising and related statutory claims.
- Represented pharmaceutical companies, consumer product manufacturers, nationwide retailer, sawmill operator, and financial institutions in civil suits and regulatory enforcement actions involving coordinated internal investigations, litigation and defense counseling.
- Represented aerospace manufacturer in successful defense of thousands of claims in three separate trials related to allegedly harmful health exposures, property damage (including negligence, nuisance and trespass claims) and fear of cancer based on alleged exposures to chemicals including PCE, TCE and CR-6.
- Defended negligence, nuisance, trespass and personal injury claims related to alleged environmental contamination caused by historic manufacturing activities.
- Represented former saw mill operator in CERCLA allocation action, including defense of related negligence and nuisance claims.
- Served as nationwide counsel for medical device manufacturer in decertifying nationwide class and obtaining dismissal of product liability, unfair competition and CLRA claims.
- Represented pharmaceutical and medical device companies in negligence and strict liability claims related to heart valves, diet drugs, ED medication, antidepressants, diabetes medication, blood products and dialysis equipment.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Privacy & Data Security: Litigation, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2025
- Named a Litigation Star, California, Benchmark Litigation, 2024-2025
- Recognized as a Women Leaders in Tech Law winner at the California Legal Awards, The Recorder, 2023-2024
-
Recognized as a Leader in Privacy & Data Security: Litigation, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2024
- Named to Women of Influence: Attorneys, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2018-2020, 2022, 2024
- Named an Inspirational Women nominee, L.A. Times B2B Publishing, 2023-2024
- Nominee for Executive of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2023 Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards
- Named among “Top 100 Lawyers,” Los Angeles Business Journal, 2022-2024
- Lead trial counsel in one of the Top Defense Verdicts in California in 2021, Daily Journal, 2022
- Named an MVP in Cybersecurity & Privacy, Law360, 2020–2021
- Named to the inaugural list of Trailblazers West, The American Lawyer, 2021
- Named among the Top Women Lawyers in California, Daily Journal, 2017, 2019, 2021-2024
- Named a Top Cyber Lawyer in California, Daily Journal, 2020, 2022
- Recognized in The Los Angeles Times’ inaugural Business of Law Magazine as a Visionary, 2021-2024
- Named among the Top 100 Lawyers in California, Daily Journal, 2019, 2022-2023
- Named among California Trailblazers, The Recorder, 2019
- Named among Technology Trailblazers, National Law Journal, 2019
- Named among the Top Women Attorneys, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2018–2020, 2022
- Named among Leaders of Influence: Top Litigators in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2018–2023
- Firm Attorney Nominee, Leaders in Law, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2018, 2020, 2021
- Recognized as a Litigation Trailblazer, National Law Journal, 2017
- Named among the Women Leaders in Tech Law, The Recorder, 2017
- Named among the Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2017
- Finalist, Leaders in Law, Environmental Attorney, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles
- Member, DRI (Defense Research Institute)
Insights
Legal Updates
- March 26, 2015Legal Update
- March 28, 2011Legal Update
- January 26, 2011Legal Update
- October 25, 2010Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 22, 2024EventPresenter: Security Issues and Risks of BYOD with Sophisticated Threat Actors: How to Protect Your Organization from Advanced Exploits, at client Legal Advisory Board
- February 3, 2024EventFacilitatorHot Issues in Data Privacy, ABA 29th Annual Conference of the Forum on Communications Law
- November 16, 2023Event
- June 6, 2022Event
- February 8, 2022Event
- October 12, 2021Event
- June 28, 2021EventSpeakerData Privacy Litigation & Regulation – How Do the UK and US Compare?, 11KBW Information Law Virtual Conference 2021
- May 18, 2021EventSpeakerWhat Was I Thinking?: Bungled Breach Responses, RSA Conference Virtual Experience
- April 22, 2021EventSpeakerPrivacy & Data Breach, Western Alliance Bank 3rd Annual Class Action Law Forum, in collaboration with University of San Diego School of Law
- November 18, 2020EventSpeakerEmerging Cyber Litigation & e-Discovery Automation: The New Frontier, 61st Global Legal Confex, USA – Online Event
- April 2, 2020Event
- October 23, 2019Event
- August 21, 2019Event
- June 11, 2019Event
- March 14, 2019EventPanelistLitigation Considerations in Privacy and Cybersecurity: Are you doing enough to protect your business?, New York Privacy Officers’ Hunton Andrews Kurth Breakfast Briefing
- May 2, 2019EventPanelistCybersecurity in the Healthcare Sector: The Current State of the Law, Best Practices for Responding to a Data Breach and Tips for Managing the Ensuing Litigation, Blue Cross Blue Shield 2019 National Summit
- April 12, 2018Event
- July 14, 2016EventModeratorSecond Annual State Bar of California Practical Skills Training Symposium, Los Angeles, CA
- March 15, 2016Event
- June 9, 2015Event
- March 19, 2015Event
- February 1, 2012EventSpeakerPotential Impacts of Greenwashing, Sustainability Symposium, Sustainable Remediation Forum ("SURF"), San Diego, CA
- March 2011EventPresenterLamenting the Perils of Being Green - Not Just a Problem for Kermit the Frog!, Association of Corporate Counsel, Southern California Chapter (ACCA-SoCal)
- November 2010EventPresenterThe Challenges of Being Green, Corporate Counsel West Coast Conference
- September 23, 2010EventPresenterComing Clean About Going Green: Adequate Disclosure of Environmental Predictions, Promises and Risks, CalCIMA Annual Education Conference
- June 9, 2010Event
- January 2009EventPanelistThe Liabilities of Going Green, Hunton & Williams Roundtable & Webinar
Publications
- November 9, 2023Publication
- April 1, 2020Publication
- March 6, 2013PublicationAuthorPractical Tips for Green Marketing and Advertising Claims, Inside Counsel Magazine
- January 25, 2013PublicationAuthorThe Danger of “Greenwashed” Ads, Inside Counsel Magazine
- December 7, 2012PublicationAuthor7 Deadly Sins of “Green” Marketing, Inside Counsel Magazine
- August 13, 2008Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 10, 2025News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 20, 2024News
- November 17, 2024Media Mention
- October 16, 2024Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2024News
- June 19, 2024Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 30, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 29, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 10, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 8, 2023News
- October 9, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 7, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 21, 2023News
- June 21, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJune 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 23, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 19, 2022News
- July 18, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 19, 2022News
- May 18, 2022Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadMay 16, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 18, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 24, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 24, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 2, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 30, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 12, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 1, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 24, 2021News
- June 11, 2021Media MentionQuoted, Notification no-nos: What to avoid when alerting customers of a breach, SC Magazine
- 3 Minute ReadMay 19, 2021News
- May 19, 2021Media MentionFeatured, Top Women Lawyers, Daily Journal
- December 21, 2020Media Mention
- November 11, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 11, 2020News
- October 23, 2020Media Mention
- October 21, 2020Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 6, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 13, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2020News
- January 8, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2019News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 23, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 26, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 11, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 13, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 19, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 13, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 20, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 3, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 20, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 22, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 9, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 1, 2014News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 15, 2013News
- March 28, 2011News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 27, 2008News
Education
JD, University of California School of Law (Boalt Hall), Editor, California Law Review, 1992
MSc, London School of Economics, 1989
AB, Smith College, cum laude, 1988
Admissions
California
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of California
US District Court, Eastern District of California
US District Court, Central District of California
US District Court, Southern District of California
Clerkships
- US District Court, Central District of California
Areas of Focus
- Energy Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Cybersecurity Incidents
- Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Crisis Management
- Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Litigation
- National Security
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Advertising Litigation
- California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA)
- Plastics and Microplastics
- Retail