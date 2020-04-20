Anna Pateraki
Overview
Anna’s practice focuses on Global & European data protection matters, with emphasis on new technologies. Anna is counsel in the firm’s Brussels office. Her practice is focused on all aspects of Global and European data protection law, including global compliance programs, data transfers, privacy integrations, data breaches, Privacy Impact Assessments and data processing agreements. She has extensive experience advising clients across a range of sectors on cutting-edge privacy issues such as online and mobile privacy, cloud computing, consumer programs, advertising and life sciences. Anna also has experience advising on the EU General Data Protection Regulation and German-related data protection issues.
Prior to joining the firm, Anna was a senior associate with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She has worked for the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) and the IT law departments of leading law firms in Germany.
Anna has completed secondments in two of the world’s largest technology companies.
Experience
- Advised several multinational companies on Binding Corporate Rules, EU Model Contracts and other data transfer strategies.
- Advised a leading technology company on privacy issues under the EU General Data Protection Regulation.
- Advised a leading payment processing company on consumer programs, data analytics, mobile apps, direct marketing, cookies, device fingerprinting, and location-based services.
- Advised a leading payment processing company on the acquisition of analytics services, including privacy integration of the acquired services.
- Advised a major cloud provider on the acquisition of other cloud services.
- Advised a major software company on setting up a global privacy compliance program for customer and employee data.
- Advised a biotechnology company on privacy issues, including informed consent practices, for performing medical research and clinical trial studies.
- Advised multinational companies on employee monitoring, whistleblowing hotlines, and CCTV.
- Advised a major pharmaceutical company on the design and implementation of a global data breach response plan.
- Drafted global privacy notices, consent forms, data processing agreements and Privacy Impact Assessments for various technology companies.
- Negotiated data processing agreements with customers and vendors on behalf of clients.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recommended for Belgium: EU Regulatory – Privacy and Data Protection in Legal 500 EMEA, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
- 11 Minute ReadApril 20, 2020Legal Update
- April 16, 2020Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadJune 15, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 29, 2024EventSpeakerData Breaches: Legal and Insurance Insights, Events4Sure Webinar
- June 24, 2022EventSpeakerRegulation Ramps Up, BNP Paribas Data Protection Officer Day
- June 2, 2021EventSpeakerUnderstanding Machine Learning Technology and Developing a Risk-Based Approach, IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive Online 2021
- March 2, 2021EventSpeakerLessons Learned from Key GDPR Enforcement Cases, Association of Corporate Counsels (ACC) Europe Webinar
- February 2, 2021EventSpeakerPrivacy in Global Corporate Transactions: Key Data Protection Considerations in the US and the EU, National Association of Women Layers
- January 28, 2021EventSpeakerExperiences with Data Transfers after ‘Schrems II’: EDPB Recommendations, New SCCs and U.S. Government Surveillance Laws, Joint Brussels Munich IAPP KnowledgeNet Meeting
- December 3, 2020EventSpeakerMachine Learning Hot Topics: Negotiating Global Data Protection and IP Terms, Hunton Andrews Kurth webinar
- October 14, 2020EventSpeakerArtificial Intelligence: Key Considerations for GDPR Compliance Today and Tomorrow, OneTrust Webinar
- October 9, 2020EventSpeakerData Protection: Building Accountable AI Solutions, 3rd Annual World Legal AI Virtual Summit
- July 27, 2020EventPanelistMachine Learning Technology and GDPR Compliance, IAPP Summit Session
- June 24, 2020EventSpeakerOneTrust Privacy Connect panel discussion
- March 15, 2018EventSpeakerEU GDPR Academy, GDPR Breach Notification: A How-to Guide
- November 16, 2017EventSpeaker“Data Security & Breach Notification,” “PSD2: Re-Inventing Payments in the Digital Age,” Frankfurt, Germany
- May 31, 2014EventSpeaker“Privacy in Mobile Apps,” 6th International Conference on Information Law and Ethics
Publications
- 7 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2024Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- March 30, 2022Publication
- January 27, 2022Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- January 2021Publication
- January 2021Publication
- October 2020Publication
- August 2020Publication
- July 15, 2020Publication
- Summer 2020PublicationCo-author
- April 24, 2020Publication
- May 2017Publication
- September 2016PublicationCo-authorData Protection & Privacy 2017, EU Overview, Getting the Deal Through
- August 15, 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- March 2016Publication
- 2016PublicationCo-authorThe Final European Union General Data Protection Regulation, Bloomberg BNA Privacy & Security Law Report
- June 29, 2015PublicationCo-authorThe Proposed EU Data Protection Regulation Three Years Later: The Council Position, Bloomberg BNA Privacy & Security Law Report
- March 2, 2015Publication
- January 2014PublicationCo-authorThe Proposed EU Data Protection Regulation Two Years Later, Bloomberg BNA Privacy & Security Law Report
- January 2013PublicationCo-authorThe Proposed EU Data Protection Regulation One Year Later: The Albrecht Report, Bloomberg BNA Privacy & Security Law Report
News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2024News
- 5 Minute ReadJuly 5, 2022News
- October 19, 2020Media Mention
- October 19, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Belgian Agency Said by Groups to Find Online Ad Privacy Flaws, Bloomberg Law, Privacy & Data Security Law News
- July 28, 2020Media Mention
- January 31, 2020Media Mention
- October 2, 2019Media Mention
Education
LLM, Humboldt University of Berlin – Faculty of Law, magna cum laude, 2009
Diploma in Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki - Faculty of Law, magna cum laude, 2008
Admissions
Brussels, E-List
Languages
- English
- German
- Greek