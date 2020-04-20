Overview

Anna’s practice focuses on Global & European data protection matters, with emphasis on new technologies. Anna is counsel in the firm’s Brussels office. Her practice is focused on all aspects of Global and European data protection law, including global compliance programs, data transfers, privacy integrations, data breaches, Privacy Impact Assessments and data processing agreements. She has extensive experience advising clients across a range of sectors on cutting-edge privacy issues such as online and mobile privacy, cloud computing, consumer programs, advertising and life sciences. Anna also has experience advising on the EU General Data Protection Regulation and German-related data protection issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Anna was a senior associate with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She has worked for the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) and the IT law departments of leading law firms in Germany.

Anna has completed secondments in two of the world’s largest technology companies.

Experience

  • Advised several multinational companies on Binding Corporate Rules, EU Model Contracts and other data transfer strategies.
  • Advised a leading technology company on privacy issues under the EU General Data Protection Regulation.
  • Advised a leading payment processing company on consumer programs, data analytics, mobile apps, direct marketing, cookies, device fingerprinting, and location-based services.
  • Advised a leading payment processing company on the acquisition of analytics services, including privacy integration of the acquired services.
  • Advised a major cloud provider on the acquisition of other cloud services.
  • Advised a major software company on setting up a global privacy compliance program for customer and employee data.
  • Advised a biotechnology company on privacy issues, including informed consent practices, for performing medical research and clinical trial studies.
  • Advised multinational companies on employee monitoring, whistleblowing hotlines, and CCTV.
  • Advised a major pharmaceutical company on the design and implementation of a global data breach response plan.
  • Drafted global privacy notices, consent forms, data processing agreements and Privacy Impact Assessments for various technology companies.
  • Negotiated data processing agreements with customers and vendors on behalf of clients.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Belgium: EU Regulatory – Privacy and Data Protection in Legal 500 EMEA, 2024

Education

LLM, Humboldt University of Berlin – Faculty of Law, magna cum laude, 2009

Diploma in Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki - Faculty of Law, magna cum laude, 2008

Admissions

Brussels, E-List

Languages

  • English
  • German
  • Greek
