Anna’s practice focuses on Global & European data protection matters, with emphasis on new technologies. Anna is counsel in the firm’s Brussels office. Her practice is focused on all aspects of Global and European data protection law, including global compliance programs, data transfers, privacy integrations, data breaches, Privacy Impact Assessments and data processing agreements. She has extensive experience advising clients across a range of sectors on cutting-edge privacy issues such as online and mobile privacy, cloud computing, consumer programs, advertising and life sciences. Anna also has experience advising on the EU General Data Protection Regulation and German-related data protection issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Anna was a senior associate with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She has worked for the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) and the IT law departments of leading law firms in Germany.

Anna has completed secondments in two of the world’s largest technology companies.