Anna Powers
Overview
Anna is a Senior Attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP focused on asset finance. She advises clients on a wide range of aviation, marine, equipment finance, receivables, automotive, rail and hire purchase and leasing transactions. Anna represents a variety of clients including banks, funds, corporates, leasing companies, airlines and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).
In 2019, Anna advised on the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Anna is currently ranked in Chambers & Partners as both an “Associate to Watch” and “Up and Coming” and is described as “very diligent and knowledgeable,” with one interviewee commenting “Anna is very good at managing transactions through to the end.”
Experience
- Aviation – Commercial – advised an international airline on a US $18.6 billion aircraft re-fleet. The transaction was one of the largest deals of its kind to hit the market
- Aviation – Corporate Jets – represented many banks, lessors, corporates, operators, HNWIs and family offices on the sale, acquisition, leasing, financing and tax structuring of private jets including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Falcon, Embraer and Citation. Also acted for banks and lessors on default and repossession situations
- Marine – Commercial – advised a bank on security arrangements in respect of five bulk carrier vessels flagged in Panama and each owned by a Panamanian SPV. The security was in relation to a US $50 million facility provided by the bank
- Marine – Yachts and Superyachts – acted for the seller on the sale of a US $45 million Cayman Islands flagged superyacht
- Equipment Finance – advised two UK clearing banks on the £94m financing of 12 peaking plants using containerized gensets to provide instant power to the UK grid under the UK Capacity Market Mechanism
- Forward Flow Receivables – Real Estate - acted for a private credit institution on forward flow credit facilities with respect to real estate bridge lending in the Netherlands, Spain and the UK
- Forward Flow Receivables – Consumer - advised a private credit house in the UK on a £400m forward flow facility with a personal loan originator in relation to high yield consumer loans. Also advised other private credit institutions on forward flow mezzanine facilities to fund small business credit card receivables
- Bank Documentation - drafted standard form aviation, marine and equipment finance and leasing documents for a number of UK and international banks
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as “Up and Coming” for Private Aircraft in Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide (2025)
- Recognized as an “Associate to Watch” for Aviation Finance, UK, Chambers and Partners (2025)
Education
LPC, University of Law, Manchester, 2013
LLB, The University of Manchester, 2010
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)