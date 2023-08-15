Corporate Representation: Advises private and publicly-traded clients and their boards of directors on compensation and benefits matters, including:

Drafting and maintaining equity and synthetic equity plans

Drafting CD&As

Addressing issues under applicable federal and state securities laws

Addressing listing requirements under NYSE, NASDAQ and TSX exchanges

Advising on institutional shareholder expectations and requirements

Advising pre-IPO companies on their compensation arrangements

Advising on various tax issues relating to the deductibility of compensation

Negotiating and preparing documents for the hiring and firing of key employees

Drafting executive agreements under U.S. and/or PRC laws

Structuring international compensation arrangements, including recharge agreements, international assignments and secondment agreements

Negotiating, designing and drafting compensatory profits interests for partnerships and LLCs taxed as a partnership

Designing, drafting and administering retirement plans (e.g. 401(k), 403(b) and defined benefit plans) and health and welfare plans (including self-funded arrangements)

Transactions: Advises clients on compensation and benefit issues associated with corporate transactions, including:

Tailoring of transaction documents

Performing Section 280G analyses and associated benchmarking

Designing change-in-control bonus plans, management carve-out agreements and other retention arrangements

Drafting option cancellation/assumption agreements and inducement plans

Negotiating non-compete and non-solicitation clauses

Addressing incentive and retention issues

Merging employee benefit plans

Section 409A: Helps clients comply with all aspects of Section 409A and its application to traditional non-qualified deferred compensation arrangements, equity plans, employment and severance arrangements, bonus arrangements and reimbursement arrangements

ESOPs: Designs and implements a business owner's sale of stock to an employee stock ownership plan for the purpose of triggering an exit strategy, deferring capital gains taxes and implementing succession strategies

Executive Representation: Represents numerous executives in complex negotiations of their hiring or termination of employment