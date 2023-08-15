Anthony J. Eppert
Overview
Tony’s multi-disciplinary legal practice focuses on executive compensation, ESOPs and employee benefit arrangements (including their related tax, accounting, securities and corporate governance issues) in the United States and abroad. He leads the Firm’s Compensation Practice Group. Before entering private practice, Tony served as a judicial clerk to the Hon. Richard F. Suhrheinrich of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Experience
Corporate Representation: Advises private and publicly-traded clients and their boards of directors on compensation and benefits matters, including:
- Drafting and maintaining equity and synthetic equity plans
- Drafting CD&As
- Addressing issues under applicable federal and state securities laws
- Addressing listing requirements under NYSE, NASDAQ and TSX exchanges
- Advising on institutional shareholder expectations and requirements
- Advising pre-IPO companies on their compensation arrangements
- Advising on various tax issues relating to the deductibility of compensation
- Negotiating and preparing documents for the hiring and firing of key employees
- Drafting executive agreements under U.S. and/or PRC laws
- Structuring international compensation arrangements, including recharge agreements, international assignments and secondment agreements
- Negotiating, designing and drafting compensatory profits interests for partnerships and LLCs taxed as a partnership
- Designing, drafting and administering retirement plans (e.g. 401(k), 403(b) and defined benefit plans) and health and welfare plans (including self-funded arrangements)
Transactions: Advises clients on compensation and benefit issues associated with corporate transactions, including:
- Tailoring of transaction documents
- Performing Section 280G analyses and associated benchmarking
- Designing change-in-control bonus plans, management carve-out agreements and other retention arrangements
- Drafting option cancellation/assumption agreements and inducement plans
- Negotiating non-compete and non-solicitation clauses
- Addressing incentive and retention issues
- Merging employee benefit plans
Section 409A: Helps clients comply with all aspects of Section 409A and its application to traditional non-qualified deferred compensation arrangements, equity plans, employment and severance arrangements, bonus arrangements and reimbursement arrangements
ESOPs: Designs and implements a business owner's sale of stock to an employee stock ownership plan for the purpose of triggering an exit strategy, deferring capital gains taxes and implementing succession strategies
Executive Representation: Represents numerous executives in complex negotiations of their hiring or termination of employment
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional (2018-2024), Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design (2020-2024) and US Taxes: Non-Contentious (2018), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Texas: Houston & Surrounds, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Employee Benefits Committee for the US Chamber of Commerce
- TheCorporateCounsel.net (Member of Board of Advisors)
- National Association of Stock Plan Professionals (Board Member, Houston Chapter)
- The ESOP Association
- National Center for Employee Ownership
- Society of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals
- National Association of Corporate Directors
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
January 19, 2023EventPanelistExecutive Compensation Matters in M&A Transactions, Practicing Law Institute
May 20, 2021EventSpeakerExecutive Compensation: In the Rearview and Into the Future, The Junior League of Houston, HC&B
April 29, 2021EventPresenterEmerging Design Considerations in Executive Compensation: Diversity & Inclusion, Human Capital, and Change of Control, ACC Houston Half Day CLE Seminar: Employment Law 2021
April 15, 2020EventSpeakerComplex Legal & Accounting Issues, National Association of Stock Plan Professionals Webcast
March 25, 2020EventSpeakerNavigating Times of Chaos, National Association of Stock Plan Professionals
September 26, 2017Event2nd Annual Executive Compensation Seminar, Preparing the Compensation Committee: The Fall Agenda
January 12, 2017Event11th Annual Disclosure Seminar
December 14, 2016EventProxy Statement Interactive Roundtable — Corporate Governance Communications Strategies for Shareholder Engagement
Publications
January 20, 2017PublicationCo-authorCompensation Governance Survey of the Top 25 Energy Companies
Blog Posts
News
July 2021Media MentionFeaturedEmployee Stock Ownership Programs Worldwide, BEITEN BURKHARDT
January 16, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Underwater Stock Options: Is a Stock Price Forfeiture Provision the Answer?, NASPP
Education
LLM, (Taxation), New York University, 1999
JD, Michigan State University College of Law, cum laude, Editor-in-Chief and co-founder, Journal of Medicine and Law, 1998
BA, Michigan State University, 1993
Admissions
Texas
California
Clerkships
Hon. Richard F. Suhrheinrich, United States Court of Appeals (6th Circuit)