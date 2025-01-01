Overview

Arjana focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions. She assists clients with commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions, dispositions, developments, and financing of a variety of assets around the United States. These assets include multifamily, industrial, retail, mixed-use developments, and other types of real estate.

Education

JD, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, summa cum laude, 2022

BA, Fairfield University, summa cum laude, 2019

Admissions

New York

Languages

  • Albanian

Additional Service Areas

