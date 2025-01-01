Arjana Balaj
Associate
Overview
Arjana focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions. She assists clients with commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions, dispositions, developments, and financing of a variety of assets around the United States. These assets include multifamily, industrial, retail, mixed-use developments, and other types of real estate.
Education
JD, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, summa cum laude, 2022
BA, Fairfield University, summa cum laude, 2019
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Albanian