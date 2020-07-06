For close to three decades, Art has tried or litigated to completion a wide array of complex business disputes in federal and state courts and arbitration. Often taking the plaintiff’s side in high-stakes commercial litigation, Art has obtained over $135 million in compensation for his clients, with nearly $100 million in damages awards between 2020 and 2022 alone.

Most recently, as lead counsel in a federal trademark infringement and breach of contract trial in the “Rocket Docket” (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia), Art won nearly $43 million in damages plus attorneys’ fees for his client, a well known professional services provider for the built environment. The Court also granted a permanent injunction against the unlawful infringement.

Among the many types of complex business litigation Art has handled, his cases frequently involve matters relating to commercial real estate, including disputes over business transactions and partnerships, land use entitlements, and land condemnation, particularly for large infrastructure projects, such as water and interstate natural gas pipelines.