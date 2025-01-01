Asa Winsauer
Associate
Overview
Asa focuses his practice on a broad range of commercial lending, banking, finance, and real estate transactions. As an associate in the capital finance and real estate practice group, Asa represents US and international financial institutions and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions. Asa also represents buyers and sellers in the purchase, sale, development, and financing of real property.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
Education
BBA, Texas A&M University, 2020
JD, Washington University in St. Louis, 2024
Admissions
Texas