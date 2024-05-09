While in law school, Asha served as the Institute Editor of the North Carolina Banking Institute Journal, Vice President of the Black Law Student Association, and Treasurer of the Student Bar Association. In addition, she was a member of the Broun National Trial Team and participated in the Youth Justice Clinic.

She is active in pro bono matters, working in the community, assisting with projects from The Mid-Atlantic Innocent Project, and handling issues regarding children’s rights and landlord-tenant disputes.