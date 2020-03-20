Ashley Drummond
Overview
Ashley’s practice focuses on multi-state commercial real estate and loan transactions, especially in the construction sector. She handles transactions for owners, developers, contractors, private equity funds, financial institutions, manufacturers, national retail companies and health care systems.
Ashley is also a legal aid clinic volunteer and represents pro bono clients in immigration (DACA, SIJS and asylum), family law and real estate cases. She has been recognized for her efforts by the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas. Ashley is a member of the firm’s Texas Pro Bono Committee and has also been awarded the E. Randolph Williams Award for outstanding pro bono service.
Experience
- Acquisitions and dispositions of various properties nationwide, including golf courses, office buildings, retail centers, multifamily/apartment complexes, condominiums, hotels, industrial sites, assisted living facilities, subdivisions and mixed-use properties
- Real estate financings in connection with acquisitions and development (including agency financings), and seller financings in connection with REO dispositions
- Real estate acquisition and financing aspects of corporate mergers and stock acquisitions
- Construction contracts, architect and consultant agreements, design-build agreements and construction management agreements (including AIA)
- Lease transactions involving shopping centers and retail space, office space, hospital facilities and ground leases
- Multi-jurisdictional loan portfolio acquisitions and subsequent loan management (foreclosures, discounted payoffs, and loan sales)
- Secondary market distressed debt trading for major financial institutions
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Texas State Bar Association
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 20, 2020Legal Update
News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 2, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 19, 2010News
Education
JD, Southern Methodist University, cum laude, Associate Editor, International Law Review, 2008
BA, Vanderbilt University, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board, 1999
Admissions
Texas