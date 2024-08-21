Ashley L. Harper
Overview
Ashley advises clients on all aspects of insolvency matters and bankruptcy cases. She represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, indenture trustees, investors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc committees. Ashley serves as an appointed member of the Complex Case Committee for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Ashley’s practice also includes representing corporate and individual clients in federal district courts and state courts where she has tried civil and criminal matters in jury and bench trials. Her diverse background includes experience in the areas of white collar criminal defense, government investigations, commercial litigation, qui tam actions under the False Claims Act, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations.
Ashley began her legal career with a judicial clerkship for the Honorable Jeff Bohm of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Experience
-
In re The Container Store Group, Inc., et al., No. 24-90627 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for company, retailer of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, in connection with its prepackaged chapter 11 restructuring of approximately $88 million in debt.
-
In re Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., et al., No. 24-90612 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for the prepetition convertible noteholders and postpetition lenders of the company, an oil and gas drilling services provider, in the company’s prepackaged chapter 11 restructuring of more than $230 million in debt.
-
In re ConvergeOne Holdings Inc. et al., No. 24-90194 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for secured lender and equity sponsors in the prepackaged chapter 11 cases of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc.
-
In re Robertshaw US Holding Corp., et al., No. 24-90052 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for company, a global designer and manufacturer of component parts for appliances, and its US subsidiaries in connection with completion of its chapter 11 sale and plan, which eliminated approximately $650 million of debt.
- In re Center for Autism and Related Disorders, et al., No. 23-90709 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for DIP Agent and DIP Lender.
- In re Envision Healthcare Corp., et al., No. 23-90342 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel to the administrative agent and collateral agent for senior secured loan in the amount of approximately $600 million in connection with Envision Healthcare’s restructuring.
- In re Monitronics International, Inc., et al., No. 23-90332 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for company, one of the largest smart home security and alarm monitoring companies, in second chapter 11 restructuring which reduced approximately $488 million of debt.
- In re Diamond Sports Group, LLC, et al., No. 23-90116 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for ad hoc group of senior secured lenders owed in excess of $600 million.
- In re Core Scientific, Inc., et al., No. 22-90341 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for creditor, a cryptocurrency miner.
- In re Talen Energy Supply, LLC, et al., No. 22-90054 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for electricity and natural gas utility defendant in $900 million fraudulent transfer lawsuit.
- In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Inc., No. 21-30725 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to purchaser of gas claim in claim objection litigation.
- In re Sundance Energy Inc., et al., No. 21-30882 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, onshore oil and natural gas development, production, and exploration company, with aggregate indebtedness of approximately $384 million.
- In re Superior Energy Services, Inc., et al., No. 20-35812 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, oilfield services providers, with approximately $1.3 billion in bond debt and other unliquidated claims.
- In re Lonestar Resources US Inc. et al., No. 20-34805 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with property in Eagle Ford shale region in South Texas, with approximately $530 million in funded debt.
- In re Hi Crush, Inc., et al., No. 20-33495 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, provider of frac sand and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, with approximately $700 million in debt.
- In re Sable Permian Resources, LLC, et al., No. 20-33193 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company, with approximately $1.3 billion in debt, and counsel for plan administrator and liquidating trustee post-confirmation.
- In re Weatherford International plc, et al., No. 19-33694 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, global oilfield service company with approximately $8.6 billion of debt.
- In re Monitronics International, Inc., et al., No. 19-33650 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.)– Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, operator of Brinks Home Security with approximately $1.9 billion of bank and bond debt.
- In re iHeartMedia, Inc., et al., No. 18-31274 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-Counsel to successor indenture trustee for certain legacy notes.
- In re EXCO Resources, et al., No. 18-30155 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel to major creditor.
- In re Castex Energy Partners, L.P., No. 17-35835 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors.
- In re Seadrill Limited, et al., No. 17-60079 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-Counsel to the Coordinating Committee of Senior Secured Credit Facility Agents, Lenders and Export Credit Agencies.
- In re Stone Energy Corporation, et al., 16-36390 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to the independent directors.
- In re Illinois Power Generating Company, 16-36326 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Co-counsel for chapter 11 debtor, owner of power plants in Illinois with approximately $825 million of bond debt.
- In re Ultra Petroleum Corp., No. 16-32202 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to counterparty on numerous contracts and owner of gathering system.
- In re Linn Energy LLC, et al., No. 16-60040 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to counterparty on numerous contracts and owner of gathering system.
- In re Warren Resources, Inc., et al., No. 16-32760 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with approximately $500 million of debt.
- In re Energy XXI Ltd., No. 16-31928 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to Independent director.
- In re Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC, No. 16-20012 (Bankr. S.D. Tex.) – Counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC, a Texas Gulf Coast producer of aluminum oxide, or alumina, in its chapter 11 restructuring.
- In re Cook Inlet Energy, LLC / Miller Energy Resources, Inc., No. 15-00236 (Bankr. D. Alaska) – Counsel to chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company in their chapter 11 restructuring.
- In re Dune Energy, No. 15-10336 (Bankr. W.D. Tex.) – Counsel to major creditor.
- Represented various parties in bankruptcy-related litigation.
- First-chaired a bench trial in bankruptcy court representing client against allegations by the trustee related to destruction of evidence.
- First-chaired a bench trial in bankruptcy court representing creditor in an adversary proceeding to deny the discharge of a debtor who destroyed books and records related to the debtor’s financial condition and business transactions.
- Assisted in representing the special committee of independent directors of a publicly traded telecommunications company in shareholder derivative and class action litigation in New York and Delaware state courts relating to a recapitalization transaction and a going private transaction.
- Assisted in representing a publicly-traded real estate investment trust in litigation related to its share of a $100 million “bad boy” guarantee of mezzanine debt that financed an extended-stay, multi-national hotel chain.
- Represented a doctor charged with multiple counts of felony forced labor, visa fraud and conspiracy, in the Southern District of New York.
- Second-chaired federal jury trial representing the former District Attorney of Cameron County, Texas charged with twelve counts of racketeering, conspiracy, extortion and honest services fraud.
- Third-chaired federal jury trial of a Houston executive charged with violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and mail and wire fraud.
- Assisted in defense of an international maritime company charged with environmental crimes.
- Assisted in defense of an oil services company in $300 million dollar consolidated federal litigation brought by the national oil company of Mexico against approximately 30 American defendants.
- Represented whistleblowers in False Claims Act cases across the country.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Named among 2023 Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2023
- Recommended for Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate, Legal 500 United States, 2022
- The Best Lawyers in America: One to Watch for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2022-2024) and Financial Services Regulation Law (2023-2024)
- Fellow, Texas Bar Foundation
- Invitee, Judicial Conference of the Fifth Circuit, 2018
Affiliations
Professional
- Complex Case Committee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Member
- Garland R. Walker American Inn of Court, Board Member
- Houston Bar Association Bankruptcy Section, Past Chair
- Houston Association of Young Bankruptcy Lawyers, Past President
- Texas Aggie Bar Association, Member
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Life Member
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2024Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadMarch 26, 2020Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadMarch 17, 2020Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- "Bankruptcy Remoteness," 35th Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference, Austin, Texas (Co-Presenter with the Honorable Craig A. Gargotta, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge) (November 17, 2016)
- “New Rules Regarding Discovery and Old Rules that Need to Be Discovered,” Houston Bar Association Bankruptcy Section, Houston, Texas (Co-Presenter with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge) (June 11, 2015)
- “Ethical Issues When Litigating Against a Pro Se Debtor,” 20th Annual Ethics Symposium, South Texas College of Law, Houston, Texas (Speaker) (October 25, 2013)
- “Discharge, Dischargeability and Bankruptcy Crimes,” 9th Annual Consumer Bankruptcy Practice, Galveston, Texas (Co-Presenter with Cedric Joubert, Assistant U.S. Attorney) (August 8, 2013)
- “A Debtor’s Fifth Amendment Rights and Privileges,” 28th Annual Advanced Consumer Bankruptcy Course, State Bar of Texas, Dallas, Texas, (Co-Presenter with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge) (February 1, 2013)
- “Key Criminal Issues that Can Arise in Bankruptcy Proceedings,” Houston Bar Association Bankruptcy Law Section (Co-Presenter with Cedric Jobert, Assistant U.S. Attorney) (September 26, 2012)
- “Key Criminal Issues that Can Arise in Bankruptcy Proceedings,” 8th Annual Consumer Bankruptcy Practice, Galveston, Texas (Co-Presenter with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge) (August 2012)
- November 15-17, 2023EventChair42nd Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- September 28, 2023EventModeratorA Day in the Life of a Bankruptcy Attorney, South Texas College of Law
- April 20, 2022EventPanelist with the Honorable Christopher M. Lopez, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
- November 5, 2020EventPanelist with the Honorable Marvin Isgur, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
- November 15, 2019EventPanelistNavigating the Discovery Minefield, 38th Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- May 31, 2019EventCo-presenterFirst Day Motions, Starting Out Right Bankruptcy Conference
- May 10, 2018EventPanelist with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge (ret.)
- November 17, 2016EventCo-Presenter with the Honorable Craig A. Gargotta, U.S. Bankruptcy JudgeBankruptcy Remoteness, 35th Annual Jay L. Westbrook Bankruptcy Conference
- June 11, 2015EventCo-Presenter with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge (ret.)New Rules Regarding Discovery and Old Rules that Need to Be Discovered, Houston Bar Association Bankruptcy Section
- October 25, 2013EventSpeakerEthical Issues When Litigating Against a Pro Se Debtor, 20th Annual Ethics Symposium, South Texas College of Law, Houston, Texas
- August 8, 2013EventCo-Presenter with Cedric Joubert, Assistant U.S. Attorney (ret.)Discharge, Dischargeability and Bankruptcy Crimes, 9th Annual Consumer Bankruptcy Practice, Galveston, Texas
- February 1, 2013EventCo-Presenter with the Honorable Jeff Bohm, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge (ret.)A Debtor’s Fifth Amendment Rights and Privileges, 28th Annual Advanced Consumer Bankruptcy Course, State Bar of Texas, Dallas, Texas
Publications
- September 21, 2018Publication
- 5 Minute ReadSpring 2018Publication
- 2015PublicationAuthorEthical Considerations When Litigating Against a Pro Se Debtor, 55 S. Tex. L. Rev. 4
- 2012–2015PublicationAuthorFederal White Collar Crime Update, The Appellate Advocate, State Bar of Texas
- 2013PublicationCo-authorThe Intersection of the Dodd-Frank Act and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: What All Practitioners, Whistleblowers, Defendants, and Corporations Need to Know, 45 Tex. J. Bus. Law 129
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 28, 2025News
- January 6, 2024Media Mention
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- Media Mention
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 20, 2023News
- April 10, 2023Media Mention
- April 4, 2023Media Mention
- 5 Minute ReadApril 3, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 25, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 11, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 7, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 13, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 30, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 2, 2019News
- March 21, 2018News
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, Managing Editor, South Texas Law Review, 2008
BBA, Texas A&M University, cum laude, 2005
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Government Service
Intern, US Department of Justice, US Trustee Program
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas