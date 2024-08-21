Ashley’s practice also includes representing corporate and individual clients in federal district courts and state courts where she has tried civil and criminal matters in jury and bench trials. Her diverse background includes experience in the areas of white collar criminal defense, government investigations, commercial litigation, qui tam actions under the False Claims Act, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations.

Ashley began her legal career with a judicial clerkship for the Honorable Jeff Bohm of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.