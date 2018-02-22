Ashley is a trial lawyer who handles high-stakes and complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on internet liability, technology, oil and gas, construction, aviation, business ownership, and trade secret disputes. Known for her efficient litigation management and strategy skills, Ashley advises and represents clients in all stages of litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings. She excels in handling pre-suit matters, discovery, motion practice, trial, and appeals.

Ashley’s cases frequently involve claims for emergency and injunctive relief and attract media attention, including coverage in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Houston Chronicle. She tackles cutting-edge legal issues of first impression in Texas, particularly with respect to internet and technology disputes. Ashley counsels clients in their most challenging, complex, and significant matters, with a focus on obtaining stellar results in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Ashley represents clients in a broad range of industries, including the technology, energy, oil and gas, chemical, construction, aviation, investment, and manufacturing industries. She has successfully tried numerous jury trials and served as a municipal court prosecutor in the City of Houston's Volunteer Prosecutor Program.

Since 2021, Ashley has been recognized as One to Watch by the Best Lawyers in America in commercial litigation, energy law, and construction law.