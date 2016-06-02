Ashley Lewis
Overview
Ashley’s practice includes general litigation, with an emphasis on oil and gas litigation and construction litigation. She has advised and represented clients in all stages of litigation, including pre-suit matters, discovery (depositions and written), motion practice and trial. Ashley has represented clients in state and federal court as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings.
Experience
- Trial counsel for an exploration and production company in a dispute arising from an AMI agreement regarding acreage in the Delaware Basin.
- Represented an oil and gas company in a dispute pending in Harris County concerning a non-working interest owner’s alleged right to proceeds from production of oil and gas wells on properties in the Texas Panhandle.
- Trial counsel for an operator in a dispute regarding oil and gas leases and alleged underpayment of overriding royalties relating to properties in Robertson and Leon Counties, Texas.
- Represented midstream company in two multiweek arbitrations involving claims that the contractor breached the parties’ contract by virtue of failing to construct natural gas processing facility in accordance with the parties’ contract.
- Trial counsel for an oil and gas company involving a dispute over rights and obligations under the parties’ contract relative to equipment that was damaged as a result of a fire at the well.
- Represented an operator in a dispute with a non-operating working interest owner over his failure to pay costs and expenses owed under the parties’ contract.
- Trial counsel for Texas county in Section 1983 action alleging termination of contract in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.
- Represented mineral estate and surface estate owners as plaintiffs alleging that defendant exploration and production company illegally disposed of oilfield waste on the property at issue.
- Represented an exploration and production company against claims that client breached obligations to co-working interest owners regarding expiring leases in the Texas Panhandle.
- Represented an above-ground tank construction company in a subrogation, breach of warranty, and breach of contract dispute concerning allegations of faulty welding.
- Represented an audit committee of a publicly traded company in an investigation of business practices in mainland China.
- Represented an owner in a construction defect and delay case involving a Class A, ten-story bank building in College Station, Texas.
- Obtained dismissal for airplane component part manufacturer in a suit arising from an airplane’s crash in the financial district of Mexico City.
- Assisted in representation of multinational energy company in international arbitration involving semisubmersible rig offshore Libya.
- Arbitration counsel for international lender in a breach of contract case involving a construction loan.
- Trial counsel for a helicopter designer, manufacturer, and seller in a wrongful death/products liability suit that was brought following the crash of a helicopter in College Station, Texas.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Commercial Litigation, Construction Law and Energy Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
-
Selected as a Rising Star for Energy & Natural Resources, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2020-2021
- Texas Bar Foundation, Fellow
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Texas Young Lawyers Association
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Andrews Kurth Recruiting Committee
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Administrative Managing Editor of SMU Law Review, 2011
BA, Political Science, Baylor University, magna cum laude, 2008
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
Areas of Focus
- Litigation
- Aviation Litigation
- Arbitration and Mediation
- Higher Education and Private Schools
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction and Engineering Litigation
- Discovery and E-Discovery
- Energy Litigation
- Real Estate Litigation
- First Amendment and Free Speech
- Energy
- Energy Transition
- Environmental
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation