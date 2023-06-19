Ashley Webber
Overview
Ashley focuses her practice on all areas of UK and EU data protection, privacy and cybersecurity law. Ashley is an associate on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. She counsels clients on UK and EU data protection law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Her experience includes the use of data, cross-border data transfers, and drafting data processing agreements, privacy policies, and standards and processes. She also assists clients in managing global privacy compliance projects, identifying and evaluating information security risks, and handling cybersecurity and data breach response. In addition, Ashley advises clients on the privacy and cybersecurity provisions of commercial and technology-related contracts while also aiding them with privacy and cybersecurity issues in corporate transactions.
Ashley also has experience with wider commercial contracts, including technology contracts. She routinely advises on a range of commercial and IT/IP issues, including supply, distribution, licensing and outsourcing arrangements, and consumer rights.
Experience
- Conducting global data protection and privacy compliance programs from initial data mapping to completion.
- Advising on the legal requirements of direct marketing, and managing compliance with different national laws regulating the same.
- Advising on compliance with e-Privacy rules and regulations, including the use of first and third party cookies, and how to seek lawful consent.
- Advising on the use of children’s personal data and compliance with applicable guidance including the UK Information Commissioner’s Office’s Children’s Code.
Advising on the cross-border transfer of personal data, including the use of and compliance with model clauses.
- Providing privacy and cybersecurity advice in connection with corporate transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, including carrying out due diligence, drafting contractual warranties and disclosures, and developing transaction documents.
- Full time secondment to privacy legal team of global media client advising on all areas of EU and UK data protection law.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Listed for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Legal 500 UK, 2024
Education
Diploma in Professional Legal Practice, University of Aberdeen, 2015
LLB, University of Aberdeen, 2014
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Scotland (Solicitor)