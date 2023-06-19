Ashley focuses her practice on all areas of UK and EU data protection, privacy and cybersecurity law. Ashley is an associate on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. She counsels clients on UK and EU data protection law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Her experience includes the use of data, cross-border data transfers, and drafting data processing agreements, privacy policies, and standards and processes. She also assists clients in managing global privacy compliance projects, identifying and evaluating information security risks, and handling cybersecurity and data breach response. In addition, Ashley advises clients on the privacy and cybersecurity provisions of commercial and technology-related contracts while also aiding them with privacy and cybersecurity issues in corporate transactions.

Ashley also has experience with wider commercial contracts, including technology contracts. She routinely advises on a range of commercial and IT/IP issues, including supply, distribution, licensing and outsourcing arrangements, and consumer rights.