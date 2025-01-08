Overview

Austin counsels strategic clients, private equity funds, and their portfolio companies in executing merger and acquisition strategies and has extensive experience advising clients in connection with domestic and cross-border acquisitions and dispositions. Austin focuses his practice on transactions in the private middle-market. He has represented clients in connection with more than 100 acquisitions and divestitures. He also serves as trusted counsel to in-house legal teams and business principals on day-to-day governance and contracting issues.

Austin’s experience covers a breadth of industries and client types, including financial services companies (particularly mortgage industry participants), fastener and component manufacturers, consumer retail brands, food manufacturing and packaging brands, major US energy companies (particularly regarding midstream and upstream assets), entrepreneurs exiting their companies, and energy producers in tax credit transactions.

Experience

  • Represented private equity funds in multiple acquisitions and disposition transactions across industries including manufacturing, food processing, and consumer products.
  • Represented private equity portfolio companies in multiple add-on acquisition and strategic dispositions.
  • Represented EU-based manufacturer of handheld power equipment in first US acquisition.
  • Represented private equity fund in acquisition of growing casual restaurant chain and subsequent add-on acquisitions.
  • Represented publicly traded mortgage servicer in acquisition of reverse mortgage servicing platform.
  • Represented publicly traded lending business in multiple acquisitions and dispositions along with day-to-day corporate governance and contracting matters.
  • Represented Western European-based consumer business in acquisition of multi-jurisdiction e-commerce platform.
  • Represented a major US defense contractor in multiple strategic acquisitions and dispositions of key business and technology assets.
  • Represented multinational oil and gas business in dispositions and participations in joint ventures in mid-stream industry.
  • Represented private-equity owned, leading global component manufacturer in multiple acquisitions in the US, Europe, and Africa.
  • Represented publicly traded building supply company in multiple acquisitions.
  • Represented UK publicly traded conglomerate in acquisition of US-based energy services business.
  • Ongoing representation of multiple private equity fund portfolio companies in corporate governance and commercial contracting matters.
  • Represented private equity backed portfolio company in multiple acquisitions in mortgage origination and student loan industries.
  • Represented publicly traded building supply company in “go-private” transaction.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized with an Emerging Leaders Award, The M&A Advisor, 2024
  • Recommended in M&A: Middle Market ($500m-999m), Legal 500 United States, 2024
  • Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Corporate and M&A Law (2022, 2024) and Securities/Capital Markets Law (2024)

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Bar Association

Education

JD, Duke University School of Law, 2014

BA, University of North Carolina, 2011

Admissions

Virginia

