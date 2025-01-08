Austin counsels strategic clients, private equity funds, and their portfolio companies in executing merger and acquisition strategies and has extensive experience advising clients in connection with domestic and cross-border acquisitions and dispositions. Austin focuses his practice on transactions in the private middle-market. He has represented clients in connection with more than 100 acquisitions and divestitures. He also serves as trusted counsel to in-house legal teams and business principals on day-to-day governance and contracting issues.

Austin’s experience covers a breadth of industries and client types, including financial services companies (particularly mortgage industry participants), fastener and component manufacturers, consumer retail brands, food manufacturing and packaging brands, major US energy companies (particularly regarding midstream and upstream assets), entrepreneurs exiting their companies, and energy producers in tax credit transactions.