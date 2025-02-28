Ave Grosenheider
Associate
Overview
Ave represents corporate borrowers and lenders in all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge, and term loan facilities. Ave also assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents, and routine treasury matters.
Ave is committed to providing pro bono service throughout her community, including through representing pro bono clients in no-fault divorce cases.
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, University of Richmond Law Review, 2022
BA, University of Richmond, magna cum laude, 2019
Admissions
Virginia