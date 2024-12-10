Ayesha focuses her practice on project finance, infrastructure, and natural resources. She has extensive experience representing developers and lenders in complex oil and gas, power generation, and infrastructure projects worldwide. Ayesha also has experience in the structuring, negotiating, and drafting of finance and commercial documents related to international project financings and privatizations. She counsels companies involved in the development and deployment of new energy resources, including renewable energy.

Ayesha is a recognized practitioner by Chambers UK, and is recognized as a leading lawyer for Project Development and Banking and Finance by IFLR1000, as well as a thought leader and a global leader by Who's Who Legal. Legal 500 has commended Ayesha’s “commercial and pragmatic” approach, noting that she is “strong on large multi-source project financings.”