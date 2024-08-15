Barry focuses primarily in the area of civil litigation throughout the State of Florida, with an emphasis on complex and class action business litigation, intellectual property, antitrust and products litigation.

Barry also represents airlines and hotel companies and does eminent domain work. He has tried more than 75 jury and non-jury cases before state and federal courts.

Barry has been named among top lawyers by national and regional publications, including as a “Leader in the Field, Litigation & General Commercial, Florida” (2003-2013) by Chambers USA; “Leading Lawyer, Antitrust Law” (2003-2013) and “Leading Lawyer, Business Litigation Law” (1983-2013) by The Best Lawyers in America, which also named him “2013 Lawyer of the Year-Miami,” Antitrust Law. Barry has also been named among “USA's leading lawyers” (2013) by Benchmark Litigation; one of Florida’s “Legal Elite” (2005-2009) by Florida Trend; and among the top lawyers (2006-2013) by Florida Super Lawyers.