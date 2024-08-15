Barry R. Davidson
Overview
Barry focuses primarily in the area of civil litigation throughout the State of Florida, with an emphasis on complex and class action business litigation, intellectual property, antitrust and products litigation.
Barry also represents airlines and hotel companies and does eminent domain work. He has tried more than 75 jury and non-jury cases before state and federal courts.
Barry has been named among top lawyers by national and regional publications, including as a “Leader in the Field, Litigation & General Commercial, Florida” (2003-2013) by Chambers USA; “Leading Lawyer, Antitrust Law” (2003-2013) and “Leading Lawyer, Business Litigation Law” (1983-2013) by The Best Lawyers in America, which also named him “2013 Lawyer of the Year-Miami,” Antitrust Law. Barry has also been named among “USA's leading lawyers” (2013) by Benchmark Litigation; one of Florida’s “Legal Elite” (2005-2009) by Florida Trend; and among the top lawyers (2006-2013) by Florida Super Lawyers.
Prior to joining the firm, Barry was a shareholder at Coll Davidson Smith Salter & Barkett as well as at Steel Hector & Davis. He also served as a Law Clerk for Hon. C. Clyde Atkins, US District Court, Southern District of Florida (1968 to 1970), and as a Legislative Aide, Florida Senate in 1968. He is admitted to practice before the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Florida, the US Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Eleventh Circuits, and the US Supreme Court.
Experience
- Tried cases in 28 Florida counties.
- Represented every major US air carrier either separately or in industry litigation, including price fixing claims and refusal to deal claims and represent International Air Transport Association and several foreign carriers.
- Defended class action price fixing claims involving steel rebar and school milk among other matters.
- Brought federal court action challenging one billion plus Miami International expansion on behalf of American Airlines with other carriers sharing the cost. This was successfully settled.
- Conceived and led legislative efforts to amend penalty portion of industry specific law to eliminate potential multimillion dollar class action liability.
- Successfully enjoined misappropriation of Picasso name on several occasions on behalf of Estate of Pablo Picasso.
- Successfully challenged Florida law on constitutional grounds in areas of alcoholic beverage law, electric utilities law and aviation fuel tax.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named Best Lawyer in Litigation (Bet-the-Company, Commercial, Antitrust, Banking and Finance, Construction, Real Estate and Securities), The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Honoree, Daily Business Review’s annual Professional Excellence Awards 2020
- Named a “Distinguished Leader,” Daily Business Review, 2020 Professional Excellence Award
- Named “USA’s Leading Lawyers, Local Litigation Star,” Benchmark Litigation, 2013-2016
- Named “Litigation: General Commercial Senior Statesmen,” Florida, Chambers USA, 2014-2018
- Recognized South Florida’s Top AV Rated Lawyers, 2012-2015
- Named “Leader in the Field,” Litigation & General Commercial, Florida, Chambers USA, 2003-2013
- Recognized Who’s Who Legal: Litigation 2014
- Named “Lawyer of the Year – Litigation & Dispute Resolution - Miami, Florida,” Corporate LiveWire, 2014
- Named “Lawyer of the Year-Miami,” Litigation - Antitrust Law, Best Lawyers in America, 2013
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation - Securities, Florida, The Best Lawyers in America, 1983-2020.
- Named among the “Top Lawyers” by Florida Super Lawyers, 2006-2019
- Named Florida’s “Legal Elite,” Florida Trend, 2005-2009
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Antitrust Section
- Member, American Bar Foundation (Life Fellow)
- Member, University of Florida Law School Board of Trustees
- Member, Florida Bar Board of Governors 1982-1986
News
Education
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, 1967
BA, Vanderbilt University, 1964
Admissions
Florida
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of Florida