A litigation associate in the firm’s Richmond office, Beau focuses his practice on energy and complex commercial litigation. He conducts legal research on issues ranging from antitrust, to personal data usage, to taxation, and more; drafts and revises memoranda and summary judgment motions in litigation matters; and reviews and revises contracts to assist with litigation and in the deal making process of several mergers.

Beau also has an active pro bono practice and has assisted on pro bono projects for matters involving veterans, asylum seekers, and women’s rights.